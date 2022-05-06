Classroom Destroyed After Tornado Hits Seminole, Oklahoma

A damaging “multiple vortex” tornado wrecked a high school in Seminole, Oklahoma, on the night of May 4.

This video taken by Ben Latham shows heavy damage to the building and demountable classrooms at The Academy of Seminole. One demountable structure had been flipped over during the storm.

“Nearly a mile wide multiple vortex tornado occurred, ranging from near Maude to west of Okemah,” the National Weather Service said.

Damaging tornadoes were also reported across the border in Lockett, Texas, as severe storms swept the area on Wednesday night. Credit: Ben Latham via Storyful

