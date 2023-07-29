Classic summer day brings hundreds to North Beach, but not into the water
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning
He was about 100 miles out from Galveston, Texas, when he spotted the incredibly rare sea creature.
A Florida man captured video of a 6-foot alligator struggling to squeeze through his fence -- and then he found the reptile's nest.
Warnings about the imminent collapse of an ocean system, imagined in the film The Day After Tomorrow, should not cause despair, climate scientists have said.
Thousands of homes remained without power into Thursday after a major storm swept powerful wind gusts through parts of southwestern Ontario, toppling trees onto houses and wreaking widespread damage on power lines. Hydro One reported power outages for more than 7,000 customers as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday concentrated around the hard-hit regions of Essex County and Chatham-Kent. Mary Ann Rampersaud said she witnessed some of the worst damage in the small community of Harrow, where the storm passed t
MONTREAL — A major water main break in northeastern Montreal on Friday forced evacuations, damaged roads and submerged vehicles. The city said it ordered the evacuation of 18 buildings and cut power to the area as a precaution. No one was injured, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the priority was to have power and water restored as soon as possible to the affected sector of the city's Villeray-St-Michel-Park-Extension borough. City officials said a 36-inch drinking water pipe burst around
Rounds of severe storms could spark a risk for tornadoes for some areas during the day on Friday
A disturbance just east of Jacksonville will bring rain to Florida.
A popular campground on southern Vancouver Island will be closed until Monday after a bear went after campers' food earlier this week. Leena Turunen was camping at French Beach Provincial Park, about 60 kilometres west of Victoria, on July 25, and was sleeping in her car. In an email to CBC News, she said a black bear woke her up around 5 a.m. on Wednesday as it scraped the drivers side door, broke the side mirror and tried to climb on to the roof. "When I lay on the horn, it moved less than fiv
The two cubs were born July 12 to first-time mom Diana, a Sumatran tiger.
The Gulf Stream system, the vital ocean currents running through the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean, could collapse soon due to the threat of global warming, according to a new study published in the journal Nature. Eric Sorensen explains when it could happen, how likely it is to occur, and the potential consequences.
A hike up Mount Bruce in the B.C. interior took a dramatic turn for three hikers who suddenly found themselves face-to-face with a raging wildfire until a helicopter swooped in to get them to safety.
The persistent heat wave that has suffocated Phoenix for most of July was slightly easing Thursday after the first major monsoon storm of the season kicked up dust and high winds and brought the first measurable rainfall in some areas since March. The Wednesday night storm, featuring high winds hitting over 60 mph (96.5 kph), ripped the roofs and awnings off numerous manufactured homes in Mesa. It even lifted the roof of a small one-story apartment building in that Phoenix suburb, pushing the overnight low below 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 degrees Celsius) for the first time in 16 days.
Energy stocks are changing, with more investment than ever going into renewable energy stocks. These are some of the ones to consider. The post The Future of Canadian Energy Stocks: Where to Invest Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
PORSTMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man celebrating his birthday on the ocean with his three daughters captured video of something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous — three humpback whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison. “It was such an uplifting thing to see. Just incredible," Robert Addie said. The Portsmouth man, now a home remodeler, spent decades on the water as a commercial fisherman in Massachusetts and Alaska. In that time, he has seen thousands of whales
Emergency officials are working to repair a water main break that has caused major flooding in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood Friday morning and left several vehicles and basements submerged in water. Police and firefighters have closed off a large section of the area — from Jean-Talon Street to Bélanger Street and between 15th and 20th avenues — where water continues to flow.Videos taken from the area show deep and rushing water filling the streets and multiple vehicles partially submerg
Weather experts warn of "dangerously hot conditions" over the weekend for millions of Americans.
FREDERICTON — The torrential rain that washed out roads, bridges and a key rail link in Nova Scotia on the weekend is is being described as another sign that engineers cannot rely on past weather patterns to design infrastructure able to withstand rising sea levels and destructive storms. Slobodan Simonovic said that when planning infrastructure, builders consider population needs, precipitation and other weather data. "This design is usually based on historical observations, how much rain we've
Hurricanes are some of nature’s fiercest storms. It takes surprisingly little to make them fizzle out, and Saharan dust is one of the biggest culprits
Severe thunderstorms have prompted tornado warnings in southern Manitoba Wednesday evening.