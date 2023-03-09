Classic CG 3/9: PAN vs. NED

Yahoo Sports Canada Videos

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has shuffled his left-wing lineup combinations this season, with Alexander Kerfoot currently holding the top-line spot alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Assuming Michael Bunting returns to form and is moved back up ahead of the playoffs, there's still question marks over Kerfoot's position in the top six. Matthew Knies, currently playing for the University of Minnesota, is widely regarded as NHL ready and could be called up for the postseason.