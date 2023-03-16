Classic CG 3/15: USA vs. COL
Classic Condensed Game: Mike Trout drives in all three runs, collects three hits to lead Team USA a to 3-2 victory over Columbia
Iga Swiatek has led criticism of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova after she wore the shirt before her third-round match
Johnny Gaudreau was painfully close to re-signing with the Calgary Flames last offseason, according to a new report.
Bryson DeChambeau has led the locker room outrage towards the proposals of the R&A and US Golf Association to roll back the ball by calling it “the most atrocious thing they could possibly do to the game of golf".
TORONTO — Decorated Canadian curler Ryan Fry has indicated on his social media accounts he's stepping back from competitive curling. The 44-year-old from Winnipeg played third for the Brad Jacobs team that won an Olympic gold medal in 2014, a Canadian championship in 2013 and a world championship silver that same year. "An athlete never fully knows when it's time to quit because the true meaning of being an athlete is to never give up," Fry wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post. "I love curling with a
The NBA superstar's wife hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday
Plum and Waller — who previously both played for Las Vegas teams — tied the knot on March 4 in the city
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek was far too good for Emma Raducanu, while third seed Jessica Pegula fluffed four match points before losing.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
UFC president Dana White recently said ‘a lot of s*** went down’ during filming for the new season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’
Aaron Rodgers to Jets would give AFC historic QB galaxy
NASCAR levied the largest combined fine on one team in series history Wednesday, hammering Hendrick Motorsports for modifying air-deflecting pieces last weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Hendrick was issued a combined $400,000 in fines — $100,000 to each of its four crew chiefs, along with four-race suspensions for the quartet — and docked the drivers 100 regular-season points and 10 playoffs points each. Although NASCAR has issued larger monetary fines and suspensions, the Hendrick penalties are the largest combined punishment for one organization.
Rickie Fowler becomes the latest golfer to join forces with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in their new virtual golf league.
The Cleveland Browns released Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Wednesday. What's next for the former No. 1 pick?
It takes a little bit of hockey history to put the Boston Bruins' run at a record-breaking season in context. The Bruins are on pace to surpass 62 wins, the NHL record set in 1995-96 by the Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. Before that, teams played anywhere from 22 games per season at the league’s founding in 1917 to 84 games from 1992-94.
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
The R&A and US Golf Association have been warned by the game’s predominant ball-maker Titleist that they will be turning back the game 30 years if they go through with their proposals to curtail the extreme length the modern pros are hitting it.
Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington nearly got in a fight with Wild netminder Marc-Andre Fleury after Binnington started a brawl by striking Ryan Hartman.