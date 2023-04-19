Classes canceled after fire at Iowa intermediate school
Classes canceled after fire at Iowa intermediate school
Classes canceled after fire at Iowa intermediate school
Ideological battles are better fodder for cable TV punditry than for serious lawmaking. | Opinion
A Trump-appointed judge transferred a case over a rule helping borrowers who say they were defrauded to a different district, per Politico.
A 15-year-old youth has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon after a confrontation involving a knife led to a brief lockdown of a high school in Nanaimo, B.C., on Monday. RCMP said a teacher called 911 at around 11 a.m. PT to report a "melee" between several students and another youth who was not enrolled at Nanaimo District Secondary School. During the confrontation, police say a "large" knife was seen being carried. A teacher managed to intervene and no one was injured. "The su
The city of Ollolai, Italy, is currently selling homes for only 1 euro in an attempt to rejuvenate the community, but there's a catch: Home buyers are required to refurbish the homes within three...
Frustrated by college diversity initiatives he says are “fomenting radical and toxic divisions,” Texas state Rep. Carl Tepper set out to put an end to diversity, equity and inclusion offices in higher education. The freshman Republican lawmaker filed a bill to ban such offices. Three months later, he filed a new version of the legislation doing the same thing. The difference? Tepper switched the wording to align with a new model bill developed by the Manhattan Institute and Goldwater Institute,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican lawmakers are making it harder for students to cast ballots where they attend school, after the GOP suffered stinging recent electoral losses largely due to a historic surge in turnout from younger voters backing Democrats. Most Read from BloombergWorthless Degrees Are Creating an Unemployable Generation in IndiaApple, Goldman Sachs Debut Savings Account With 4.15% Annual YieldOne Tesla Deal Propels Little-Known Family to $800 Million FortuneFirst Republic Worked Hard t
In 2018, the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees revoked Bill Cosby’s honorary degree.
A knowledge and research collective at Humber College has been working to create, teach and evaluate a new course in the early childhood education program, Two-Eyed Land-Based Play and Co-Learning. Etuaptmumk (eh-doo-ahp-duh-mumk) or Two-Eyed Seeing is the gift of multiple perspectives in the Mi’kmaw language.
Single-sex schools will not be forced to accommodate transgender pupils under new government guidelines set to be issued within weeks.
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to reverse an “anti-math” culture and require the subject be taught in England until students are adults, though he acknowledged Monday there aren't enough teachers to meet existing requirements. Sunak said poor math skills in adults were holding back the economy, and students without a solid foundation in mathematics would be left behind in the working world. He said an “anti-maths mindset" had made Britain one of the least numerate nations in
The government is considering issuing new guidance to single-sex schools in England saying that they aren't legally obliged to admit transgender pupils. New advice is being drawn up by Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch. It will cover the legal position of single-sex schools in relation to admission decisions, as well as how teachers should respond to children who are questioning their gender identity.
Research found that inspectorates in Sweden, Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland did not make inspection reports public.
‘Twas a beautiful day in London and the class should’ve been outside playing footie, but what did Mr Sunak want to talk about? Maths.
New schedule for Albuquerque Public Schools
A new survey by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation shows parents and teachers are unsatisfied with the way math is taught today.
Rishi Sunak has suggested that people should not make jokes about being bad at maths as he set out plans to improve Britain’s numeracy skills.
One public high school is among the top 10 in Kansas, according to a national school ranking website. See the full list.
And, an arrest report says, investigators say this isn’t the first time for this teacher with a student at this school.
The state’s 33 colleges and universities self-reported millions of dollars funneled towards DEI offices and initiatives.
Co-educational boarding schools have been left in the dark over how to approach pupils questioning their gender ahead of planned government guidance, education leaders have said.