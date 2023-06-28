Clashes in Paris after teen shot dead by police

STORY: According to the local prosecutor's office, the 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer after failing to comply with an order to stop his car on Tuesday morning. The police officer behind the shooting is now being investigated for homicide.

A video shared on social media, verified by Reuters, shows two police officers beside the car, a Mercedes AMG, with one shooting as the driver pulled away.

Footage shared on social media showed vehicles burning and riot police gathered along several streets in Nanterre on late Tuesday evening.