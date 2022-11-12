Clashes over delayed census in Bolivia

STORY: Santa Cruz, a relatively wealthy farming hub and opposition bastion, has in recent days grinded to a halt due to a general strike demanding that authorities hold a census next year before elections in 2025.

Protesters clashed with government-aligned groups involving Molotov cocktails, motorcycles, firecrackers, stones and sticks.

Demonstrators set on fire the facilities of Santa Cruz Agricultural Workers Federation as a demonstrator was taken to a medical center after fainting due to the tear gas.

The three weeks of protests have left four people dead and more than 170 injured, the government reported.