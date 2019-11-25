Clashes erupt in Flamengo celebration parade in Rio

Celebrations of Flamengo's victory in South America's top soccer club competition came to an abrupt end in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, when clashes erupted between a group of supporters and police.

Tens of thousands of ecstatic soccer fans wearing their team's black-and-red jerseys poured into the streets of the city's historic center in the morning to welcome Flamengo players.

For hours, the flood of supporters, including many families and children, celebrated peacefully, waving flags and setting off fireworks as the Copa Libertadores winners rode through the streets in an open-topped bus.