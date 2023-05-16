Clarkson’s Farm Star Among Food Leaders At Downing Street Farm To Fork Summit

Reuters

Prince Harry should not be allowed to pay for his own police protection while in Britain because wealthy individuals should not be able to buy specially trained officers as private bodyguards, lawyers for the British government told a court on Tuesday. Harry, King Charles' younger son, lost full police protection usually afforded to royal figures after he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from their official roles in 2020 to move to the United States. Since moving to California, where they live with their two young children, they have relied on a private security team, but say those arrangements do not give the fifth-in-line to the throne the level of protection he needs while visiting Britain.