Clark University sending students home after jump in coronavirus cases
NEW ORLEANS — While the Saints are riding a six-game winning streak and sitting atop the NFC South, their resourcefulness and resilience will be tested in upcoming weeks.A 27-13 victory over San Francisco on Sunday was a costly one in terms of injuries that affected quarterback Drew Brees, left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and others.While coach Sean Payton declined to comment on any injuries until the first injury report of this week is due out Wednesday afternoon, a person familiar with the situation said Brees has multiple rib fractures and also was diagnosed with a collapsed lung. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not released any specifics on Brees' diagnosis.Brees is expected to miss several games while his lung and ribs heal, meaning the offence will now be primarily in the hands of Jameis Winston, who was selected first overall by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL draft.During his five seasons with the Bucs, Winston was as mercurial as he was prolific. His statistics last season were a case in point. He passed for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, but also threw 30 interceptions. His lack of consistency and penchant for risky throws led the Buccaneers to pursue former New England QB Tom Brady last off-season and let Winston go.When Winston signed a one-year deal with New Orleans, he said he did so with a willingness to serve as a backup and refine his game while learning from Payton and Brees, who have formed one of the most prolific coach-quarterback tandems in NFL history.Now Winston is taking a team-first approach to how he talks about his goals when he's under centre in place of the injured Brees.“My main job’s to serve my teammates, and help put us in a position to win a football game," Winston said. "We all fight in this thing together.”Winston was 6-of-10 passing for 63 yards and led two scoring drives that resulted in 10 insurance points in the second half of Sunday's victory.Brees, who watched from the sideline, said after Sunday's game that he though Winston “did great.”“He had great command of the huddle and everything, kind of went off without a hitch,” Brees said. “Obviously, nothing’s perfect. But, I thought he made some great throws. I thought he made some really good decisions and obviously took advantage of the opportunities that were given.”When Brees missed five games last season after having hand surgery, the Saints won five straight with Teddy Bridgewater as starter. So there is precedent for New Orleans' ability to keep winning without their record-setting starting QB.Meanwhile, the Saints' depth also could be tested at defensive back, offensive line and tight end because of Sunday's injuries.But they don't sound concerned — at least, not yet“This is the NFL, people get hurt all the time,” Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. “And it is something you have to play through.”WHAT’S WORKINGThe Saints run defence ranks second in the NFL, allowing 76.8 yards per game for the season after yielding just 49 yards rushing against the Niners.WHAT NEEDS HELPThe passing game. Winston may need to develop timing and chemistry with receivers in short order to keep New Orleans' winning streak going. The Saints had a total of 123 yards passing in their victory over the 49ers, with Brees accounting for more than half of that before he got hurt. The Saints' victory was their first with fewer than 125 yards passing since the 2006 season.STOCK UPSafety Malcolm Jenkins has an interception in each of his past two games.STOCK DOWNRookie right guard Cesar Ruiz, drafted in the first round out of Michigan last spring, was blocking Street on the play in which Street won his matchup and got his clean and injurious shot on Brees.INJUREDBrees was only one of a number of Saints injured Sunday. Receiver Tre’Quan Smith and tight end Josh Hill both left Sunday's game with concussion symptoms. Armstead appeared to injure his right ankle. Defensive tackle Malcom Brown injured his calf. Lattimore had an oblique injury.KEY NUMBERFour — The number of consecutive seasons in which the Saints have had six-game winning streaks. It's the first time in the history of the club, which was founded in 1967, that it has had winning streaks that long that many years in a row. The Saints had previously won six straight in each season from 2009 to 2011 — also during the Payton-Brees era that began in 2006.NEXT STEPSThe Saints host the Falcons on Sunday before two straight road games at Denver and Atlanta.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press
Chris Paul holds a $44 million option for the 2021-22 season, a massive payday that may have kept some teams from trying to trade for the All-Star point guard.The Phoenix Suns weren’t deterred.They have a pair of All-Stars in their backcourt now, with hopes the duo of Paul and Devin Booker — one of the league’s most dynamic young scorers — will be enough to get the franchise back to the post-season for the first time since 2010.The trade sending Paul to the Suns from Oklahoma City was completed Monday night, a blockbuster to start what could be a wild few days of NBA transactions before training camps begin next month.The particulars: The Suns get Paul and forward Abdel Nader, while the Thunder get Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a protected 2022 first-round pick.“We are excited to welcome Chris Paul and Abdel Nader to Phoenix,” Suns general manager James Jones said. “Chris’ leadership and competitive approach to the game will have an immeasurable impact on our team. Abdel possesses all the traits on and off the court that will complement our culture.”Rubio reacted to the trade news with a tweet, several hours before the moves got league approval and could be considered official: “... what a business,” he wrote.It is a huge leap for the Suns, who went 8-0 inside the NBA’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World in a frantic, but futile, quest to make the playoffs. Paul is owed about $41 million for this season and has that player option for next season, but the Suns obviously felt that is money worth spending.Combined, he and Booker will make around $140 million in the next two seasons alone. But the Suns now have a starting backcourt that should be as good — or better — than just about any other NBA team.“We want to thank Chris for the contributions he has made to the Thunder and the Oklahoma City community both this season and during his initial tenure in 2005-06 with the Hornets,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said. “Chris has been the consummate leader and has left a tremendous legacy in a short period of time.”It’s the second trade that the Thunder agreed to in a span of two days, the first coming Sunday when they agreed to send Dennis Schroder to the Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the 28th pick in Wednesday’s draft. That transaction will be completed after the draft, a person with knowledge of those particulars told AP.That trade, along with the Paul trade, could give the Thunder as many as 17 first-round picks in the next seven drafts.Paul was an All-Star for the 10th time this past season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists. Phoenix becomes his fourth team in less than four years; he was with the Los Angeles Clippers through the 2016-17 season, then spent two years in Houston, then last year with the Thunder after being acquired as part of the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Rockets.“Man, I’m 35 years old and I still get a chance to play basketball every day and say that’s my way of life,” Paul said last week, when asked about trade rumours during an appearance in the Time100 speakers’ series. “That is crazy in itself so regardless what happens, I’ll be ready.”Paul is also president of the National Basketball Players Association. The trade reunites him with Suns coach Monty Williams; Paul played for Williams in 2010-11 when Williams was in his first season coaching the New Orleans Hornets.“He is the kind of guy that changes organizations,” Williams said before the Suns and Thunder played on Jan. 31. “Everywhere he has gone, he has made everybody better. That is just who Chris is.”Oubre averaged a career-high 18.7 points last season. Rubio is entering his 10th NBA season and has also played for the Timberwolves and Jazz. He signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Suns before last season and averaged 13 points and 8.8 assists with Phoenix.Jerome was the 24th overall pick out of Virginia last season and played in 31 games as a rookie while averaging 3.3 points. Lecque played in five games last season.___AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Phoenix contributed to this report.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Although the Los Angeles Rams' schedule is much tougher in the second half of the season, they started down the backstretch with a victory that provides a map to Super Bowl contention.The Rams (6-3) grabbed a share of the NFC West lead Sunday with a 23-16 win over Seattle that wasn't really as close as the score. Los Angeles handled the division leaders comfortably with another suffocating defensive performance bolstered by a balanced offensive effort.Those might sound like simple ingredients, but the Rams have struggled for balance on offence all season long. Red-zone woes largely attributable to coach Sean McVay's play-calling and Jared Goff's inconsistency have hindered Los Angeles' production, but the Rams found a groove against the Seahawks and their NFL-worst pass defence for 283 net yards through the air and 106 on the ground.“Anytime you throw for 300 (yards) and run for 100, it’s usually a pretty good outcome,” said Goff, who had 302 yards passing. “I think we’re really close. Run game, pass game, play-action game, screen game — everything was kind of working. We’re just that close on a handful of those plays that would have really opened it up.”With co-ordinator Brandon Staley's defence shutting down Russell Wilson and the NFL's highest-scoring team, the Rams had time to figure out a few things in run blocking and in pass protection, allowing their running backs to excel and helping Goff to make better decisions.The Rams' steady effectiveness also allowed McVay and Goff to spread the ball throughout the roster. Eight receivers caught a pass, while the top three running backs all got at least 18 snaps and six carries.“It was something that we needed,” said Malcolm Brown, who scored twice and has five rushing touchdowns in four games at SoFi Stadium. “To go out there as an offence and execute, just stick to the techniques and the fundamentals that we know, we went out and got it done. It was a great feeling just seeing everybody doing their thing, touching the ball, doing what they can with it.”The Rams' offensive progress got another setback with the loss of stalwart left tackle Andrew Whitworth for at least six weeks to a knee injury, although the team was grateful to learn Monday that Whitworth's injury wasn't worse.“We were all worried it was going to be for sure season-ending, and that's not going to be the case,” McVay said. “The big fella came out about as good as he could be, given the way it looked.”WHAT'S WORKINGThe Rams clearly have one of the NFL's top cornerback duos in Darious Williams and Jalen Ramsey. Williams continued his breakout season with two interceptions, along with a spectacular, leaping, touchdown-saving deflection. Ramsey clamped down on DK Metcalf, turning the league's second-leading receiver into a nonfactor.WHAT NEEDS HELPLos Angeles' sturdy offensive line must adjust to life without Whitworth, who will be out until at least the holidays with a Grade 3 tear of his medial and posterior collateral ligaments. Joe Noteboom, the third-year pro drafted as Whitworth's eventual replacement, will be counted on to protect Goff's blind side after a pedestrian start to a career spent mostly at guard. Noteboom will get plenty of attention from coaches this week.STOCK UPLinebacker Leonard Floyd had an enormously productive afternoon against Seattle with three sacks, a fumble recovery and five quarterback hits. The former Bears disappointment has already matched his career high with seven sacks in just nine games.STOCK DOWNThe Rams need their third kicker in four games after veteran Kai Forbath missed an extra point and then injured his ankle, sending him to injured reserve. Los Angeles has missed at least one point-after or field goal in eight of its nine games. Austin MacGinnis, the XFL veteran on LA's practice squad, will compete for the job this week with former Tampa Bay kicker Matt Gay, who is joining the Rams off Indianapolis' practice squad.INJUREDAlong with Whitworth, the Rams also lost oft-injured safety Taylor Rapp with a Grade 2 sprain of his MCL. He is headed to injured reserve. Rapp's absence on a defence that likes to use three safeties likely means more playing time for inexperienced Nick Scott, who had a career-high 29 snaps against Seattle.“I think you'll see something similar, but it is a week-by-week thing,” McVay said of the Rams' potential scheme adjustments without Rapp.KEY NUMBER9 — The number of touchdown passes allowed by the Rams' defence. That's the fewest in the NFL. Josh Allen and Jimmy Garoppolo threw seven of those. LA hasn't allowed a touchdown pass in any of its six wins since the first half of its victory over Dallas in Week 1.NEXT STEPSThe Rams' brutal travel schedule continues with their fifth East Coast trip in 10 weeks, this time to face Tom Brady, Ndamukong Suh and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) on Monday night in yet another showdown with an NFC contender. Five of LA's final eight games are against NFC teams with winning records.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
When it comes to the different stages of a bad football team, anger and denial have replaced frustration for the Los Angeles Chargers, who are in the midst of the fourth 2-7 start in franchise history.“I’m just mad because we’re a much better team than 2-7. We're not capitalizing on our opportunities,” cornerback Michael Davis said after Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins.The Chargers experienced the ultimate in frustration during the first half of the season when five of their six losses come down to the final play. But against the Dolphins, it was all but over in the fourth quarter as Los Angeles was dominated in all three phases.The offence was confused by the Dolphins different defensive looks, the defence was worn down by a Miami running game that came into the game 28th in the league and the special teams had numerous gaffes on all units.For wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has seen plenty of peaks and valleys during his eight seasons with the franchise, it is another common scenario that seems to play on a never-ending loop.“Pretty much the last eight years, we lose a lot of close games. When we do have the lead we still lose. So we've got to find a way to get out of that,” he said. “Obviously we got a lot of talent. A lot of pieces. We got a lot of injuries as well, too. You know, a lot of our guys get injured. year in year out.”WHAT’S WORKINGJustin Herbert had another strong game facing a blitz, completing 9 of 14 for 121 yards and two TDs. The rookie is completing 60% of his passes and has a 124.2 passer rating this season against the blitz, which is third in the league.WHAT NEEDS HELPThe entire special teams unit. The breakdowns included four penalties, Ty Long having a punt blocked for the second time in four weeks, KJ Hill letting a punt roll to the LA 7 instead of fielding it near the 20 and Miami's Jakeem Grant averaging 19 yards per punt return. Chargers special teams lead the league with 14 penalties after committing 15 last season.STOCK UPKalen Ballage has emerged as the top running back with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson on injured reserve. Ballage had 18 carries for 58 yards against the Dolphins, where he spent two seasons.STOCK DOWNKenneth Murray has struggled in pass coverage the past two games. The rookie linebacker, whom the Chargers traded up to acquire in the first round, had an interception sail through his hands and into the arms of Adam Shaheen for a 19-yard catch during the third quarter that later led to a Dolphins' field goal.INJUREDDE Joey Bosa has missed two straight games because of a concussion. Ekeler (hamstring) and CB Chris Harris Jr. (foot) are making progress, but there is no timetable on when they can come off injured reserve.KEY NUMBERS29-30 — Lynn's overall record as Chargers' coach. It is the first time he has been under .500 since after Week 12 of the 2017 season, when Los Angeles was 5-6.NEXT STEPSThe Chargers return home to face the winless New York Jets (0-9), who are coming off a bye week. The Bolts have won their past three meetings against Gang Green.___Follow Joe Reedy at http://twitter.com/joereedy___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press