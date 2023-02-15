Clarinda police officer arrested for allegedly punching his girlfriend outside of bar

Associated Press

Justice Department prosecutors investigating the mishandling of classified documents at Donald Trump's Florida estate are seeking to pierce the attorney-client privilege and want to again question one of the former president's lawyers before a grand jury, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday night. The privilege protects lawyers from having to tell prosecutors about confidential conversations their clients have with them. Prosecutors have already questioned M. Evan Corcoran before a grand jury, but he repeatedly invoked attorney-client privilege in declining to answer certain questions, according to the person who spoke with The Associated Press and insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.