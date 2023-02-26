Claremont woman found dead in Virgin Islands

Sky News

A billionaire financier, considered a pioneer of private equity investment, has been found dead in his New York office after reportedly taking his own life. While the family of Thomas (Tom) H Lee, who was 78, confirmed he had passed away there was yet to be any official confirmation from the New York Police Department (NYPD) on his identity or cause of death. The New York Post, however, said that police sources had told the newspaper that he was discovered dead in his office at the headquarters of his investment firm Lee Equity on Thursday morning.