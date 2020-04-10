'Clap for Carers': Fire and Police Vehicles Show Appreciation for Staff at St Cross Hospital in Rugby

Staff at the St Cross Hospital in Rugby, Warwickshire, were joined by fire engines and police vehicles as the UK showed its appreciation for healthcare workers on April 9.

The crew from Rugby Fire Station, together with Rugby Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service, flashed their vehicle lights and applauded NHS and care workers for their work during the health crisis.

The ‘Clap for Carers’ event began on March 26, and has become a weekly event where the public stop and clap for frontline workers every Thursday at 8pm. Credit: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service via Storyful