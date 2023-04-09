CJ McCollum with an and one vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) with an and one vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/09/2023
The Raptors' opponent for the first game of the play-in tournament is set. Here's what you need to know.
The Lakers will enter the playoffs with two new backcourt depth options.
TORONTO — Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points as the Toronto Raptors downed the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105, with both teams resting key players Sunday ahead of the NBA playoffs. Precious Achiuwa had a double-double for Toronto (41-41) with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Malachi Flynn scored a season-high 20 off the bench. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 for Milwaukee (58-24) and Meyers Leonard earned a double-double with 10 points and 12 assists. Raptors leading scorer Pascal Siakam, point guard Fred VanVleet,
Pistons coach Dwane Casey announced postgame he is leaving the bench and joining the Detroit's front office under general manager Troy Weaver.
Minnesota lost two players in separate strange events on Sunday and still came out with the win.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape.
HoopsHype re-drafts the weak 2006 NBA Draft class, a difficult exercise considering its lack of top-end players besides LaMarcus Aldridge, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Lowry.
Curry and Thompson were at their sharpshooting best against the Kings, combining to hit over half of their three-point attempts.
D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley combine for 67 points and 10 assists Friday to lead the Lakers to a much-needed win over the Suns.
Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 04/08/2023
TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105 on Sunday in a matchup of short-handed teams whose postseason fates already were sealed. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 points for the Bucks, Jae Crowder had 13 and Meyers Leonard had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Lindell Wiggington scored 17 points, and Goran Dragic and Thanasis Antetokounmpo each had 14 for Milwaukee, which finished the regular season
LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 30 points, but D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley each score at least 20 points in Lakers' win.
Who will the third-seeded Sacramento Kings play in the first round of the NBA playoffs? Here are the likely scenarios.
The NBA will get what it wanted — drama to end the regular season. All 30 teams will play their 82nd game of the season on Sunday, with four matchups — New Orleans at Minnesota, Utah at the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State at Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix — set to decide how the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket will look. For the defending NBA champion Warriors and the Clippers, the math is easy: Win Sunday, and they’re in the playoffs and about to get a week off to get ready for Round 1 matchups against either Sacramento or Phoenix.
Bruce Brown had a team-high 21 points and six assists, Zeke Nnaji added 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and the short-handed Denver Nuggets rallied from a 17-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Sacramento Kings 109-95 on Sunday. Both teams entered the matchup with little at stake, with Denver having secured the top seed in the western conference and Sacramento the third seed. “To outscore them 83-52 after the first quarter with a lot of guys that haven’t played much this year was fun to watch,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 23 points, and the San Antonio Spurs sent Dallas into an offseason of uncertainty with a 138-117 victory over the Mavericks in a meaningless, reserve-filled finale Sunday. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and four other regulars were out for Dallas, which is being investigated by the NBA for similar roster decisions two days earlier against Chicago. The Mavericks still had a shot at the final Western Conference play-in spot before blowing an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Bulls.
After going 59-177 in three seasons on the bench, Stephen Silas will not have the option year picked up on his contract, USA TODAY Sports has learned.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Mavericks not even making the play-in tournament.
If more than two teams finish in a tie at season's end Sunday, then get ready for complicated tiebreaker scenarios. A quick look at what to expect.
Kings fans reflect on their loss to the Warriors on Friday night, but know the team going to the playoffs next week.