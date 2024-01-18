CJ McCollum hammers it home
CJ McCollum hammers it home, 01/17/2024
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly in the final stages of a trade that would see the team offload two-time all-star forward Pascal Siakam, one of the last remaining ties to the team's 2019 NBA championship.Indiana will reportedly trade three first-round picks to Toronto — two in 2024 and one in 2026 — as well as forwards Bruce Brown Jr., 27, and Jordan Nwora, 25, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.The pair of 2024 first-round picks will be Indiana's and the worst out of Utah, Houston, Los A
Takeaways and details from the Heat’s blowout road loss to the Raptors on Wednesday night behind a nightmarish first half ...
Terence Davis, one of the top NBA free agents who went unsigned this past summer, joined the G League's Rip City Remix after having spent the first four seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors and, most recently, the Sacramento Kings. The ...
Tying the Krause ire to his portrayal in "The Last Dance," Arenas dove into the dynamics of the former general manager with that era.
Heat among several teams linked to Hawks’ Murray
When you care compiling the blame game list for the Cowboys failure, don’t miss CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Dan Quinn among others
NEW YORK (AP) — Another member of the Guerrero family is headed to pro ball. Vladi Miguel Guerrero, an outfielder/infielder who is a son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero and a half-brother of Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., agreed with the New York Mets on a minor league contract Monday that includes a $117,000 signing bonus. A left-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic, the 17-year-old Guerrero was among the players the Mets reached deals with as the 2024 international signing
Bills Mafia is not happy the NFL assigned Shawn Hochuli to work divisional playoff game against the Chiefs.
Jenner and Bieber attended Monday’s game between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder
Viewers are convinced boxer hit Mulhern harder than was planned
Already sick and tired in another early round slog, Novak Djokovic unloaded on a heckler who crossed the line at the Australian Open. Defending champion Djokovic angrily challenged the spectator to “say that to my face” and gestured to the man to come down onto the Rod Laver Arena court, the venue for 10 of his record 24 Grand Slam titles. Asked later what triggered his rage, Djokovic responded: “I mean, you don’t want to know.”
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $50,000 on Tuesday for his court-storming outburst against a referee. Joe Dumars, the league's head of basketball operations, announced the fine against Brown for “aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, and for publicly criticizing the officiating" after his team's 143-142 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Sunday night. Brown was ejected in the fourth quarter. He stormed onto the court and began screaming at referee Int
On Sunday, the "Mockingbird" rapper said his New Year's resolution was for the Lions to win the Super Bowl in an Instagram video
Welcome to HoopsHype's fourth annual NBA Trade Deadline Guide! With the deadline three weeks away, trade season has already begun, and with half of the regular season already played, it is increasingly clear which direction every NBA team is headed ...
A familiar face will be in the booth.
Former Bears QB Jay Cutler believes they should stick with Justin Fields.
EDMONTON — The streak has survived another tough test. Ryan McLeod had a goal and assist as the red-hot Edmonton Oilers rallied from behind to record their franchise-record 11th consecutive victory, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday. The Oilers have trailed in seven of their 11 victories during the current streak. “It was a massive two points. We stuck with it through the whole 60 minutes again, down going into the third,” said Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who made 25 saves to im
Regrets, Sean McVay has a few. Less than two years after shepherding the Los Angeles Rams to a triumph in Super Bowl 56, McVay's dubious decisions doomed L.A. to a 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions and his former quarterback Jared Goff. McVay burned one timeout 90 seconds into the second half and another with 13:47 left in the game. That left the Rams with one timeout when they reached the Lions 34 just under the 5-minute mark only to see a holding call push them back 10 yards and almost certainly
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin abruptly left a postgame news conference midway through a question about his contract status following his team’s playoff loss on Monday.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday. The 28-year-old Serven appeared in 11 games with the Colorado Rockies last season and 38 games with their Triple-A squad in Albuquerque, N.M. The six-foot, 207-pound right-handed hitter was claimed off waivers by the Cubs earlier this month. Serven, from Palm Desert, Calif., was selected by Colorado in the fifth round of the 2016 first-year player