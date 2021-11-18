CJ McCollum

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Robbie Ray becomes the first Blue Jays pitcher to win the Cy Young since Roy Halladay.
The Astros ace is staying in Houston.
Leon Draisaitl has his nose ahead of everyone in the race for end-of-season hardware, including his superstar teammate.
Asher Ray seemed to be having more fun than anyone after it was announced that his dad, Robbie, had won the AL Cy Young.
The group which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC is reportedly close to purchasing the Penguins, who were last valued at well over $800 million.
Canada's men nearing a World Cup berth after beating Mexico seemed like an absurd proposition even 20 months ago. Twenty years ago, it felt impossible.
Ruggs is required to undergo alcohol testing four times a day as part of his house arrest agreement.
MLB's worst pitcher in 2019 was the NL's best in 2021.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said he voted for Major League Baseball’s proposal to lower the luxury tax threshold, a plan opposed by the players’ union.
We're now more than a month into the NHL season, which is enough time to press the panic button on several teams.
Of the 14 players to receive qualifying offers, 13 turned them down.
WTA chairman Steve Simon doesn't believe the email he received is actually from Peng Shuai, who hasn't been seen or heard from since Nov. 2.
Federer, who underwent another knee surgery last summer, would likely return for the U.S. Open, the last major of 2022.
Jarome Iginla was joined by Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson and Kim St-Pierre as the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class was enshrined a year later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the latest episode of Zone Time, the crew discuss whether John Tavares, Shea Weber or Ryan Getzlaf will make the cut when their careers are all said and done. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Sam Adekugbe's all-time celebration was one of many highlights from Canada's win over Mexico.
The Toronto Raptors have lost 5 of their last 6 games and are in danger of falling well below .500 if they can’t get a few wins on their road trip.
Gameweek 12 features the return of a special player in EPL history, this time under managerial duties, and a couple clashes between top-four hopefuls.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson will practice this week with an opportunity to play against NFC-leading Green Bay, after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. Peterson was designed for return Wednesday by the Vikings, making him eligible for action against the Packers if he's deemed ready by Sunday. Coach Mike Zimmer was noncommittal when asked about Peterson's status. Linebacker Anthony Barr returned to practice on a limited basis, after sitting
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander reached a $25 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros as he comes back from Tommy John surgery, and Brandon Belt accepted an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Verlander, a 38-year-old right-hander, has a conditional $25 million option for 2023 as part of the agreement. He made just one start in 2020, pitching six innings on July 24 in a win over Seattle on opening day before being placed on the injured list with str
Robbie Ray has won the Cy Young Award as the American League's best pitcher in 2021. Ray had a 13-7 record for the Toronto Blue Jays this past season, with a 2.84 earned-run average and 248 strikeouts over 193.1 innings pitched. His ERA was the best in Major League Baseball while his innings pitched and strikeout totals were the best in the American League in 2021. Ray became the first Toronto pitcher to earn the honour since the late Roy Halladay in 2003. The lefty got 29 of 30 first-place vote