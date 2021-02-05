CJ Elleby with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers
Canada's Bianca Andreescu says she is physically and mentally ready to return to competitive play for the first time in 15 months. She met with reporters in a pre-tournament availability ahead of the Australian Open on Friday (late Thursday Eastern Time) and says she trusts her capabilities and is in a really good place right now. "I've prepared in the best way that I could," Andreescu said. "I had a good five-month pre-season I would say, and at this point, I'm just super-grateful to be back healthy. "I'm really looking forward to it." The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., hasn't played a competitive match since injuring her left knee at the WTA Finals in 2019, a couple months after winning the US Open. The injury hampered her in early 2020 and she declined to return when the WTA Tour resumed play after taking a break due to the pandemic. After arriving Down Under last month and enduring a two-week hard quarantine, Andreescu had planned to play a warmup event this week but decided to withdraw on the eve of competition. Andreescu said she decided that more on-court training time and playing sets on her own was a better approach. "The mentality from the start was that I probably wouldn't play," she said from Melbourne. "But I wanted to see how I would feel on the court. We just thought that it didn't make sense." Andreescu touched on a variety of topics during the 20-minute availability. She said she kept busy during the quarantine period with shadow tennis drills, Zoom fitness sessions and Xbox, with "Call of Duty" being her game of choice. Andreescu also finally offered specifics on the knee injury that ended her 2019 season, confirming she suffered a torn meniscus. She added that her coach, Sylvain Bruneau, was doing well and is back helping her with training. He tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia on a flight from Abu Dhabi. Andreescu said Bruneau had to stay an extra day in quarantine. He's scheduled to hold a conference call of his own on Friday afternoon. Andreescu enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2019 after starting the season ranked No. 152 in the world. She closed the year at No. 5 despite missing some time throughout the season due to injuries. She earned titles at Indian Wells, Calif., and Toronto that year before winning her first Grand Slam title in New York. Andreescu was on Canada's Fed Cup roster for a tie in Switzerland last February but didn't play due to her knee injury. She announced in September that she would take the rest of the season off to focus on health and training. Andreescu, currently ranked eighth in the world, has shown in the past that she can quickly get back to a high level of play after a break. She played just one match in a four-month span leading up to the 2019 Rogers Cup and ended up winning the tournament. The singles draw for the opening Grand Slam of the 2021 season was scheduled to be released on Friday. First-round play begins Monday at Melbourne Park. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
DALLAS — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 40 points, Stephen Curry had 28 and the Golden State Warriors went small in a runaway win, beating the Dallas Mavericks 147-116 on Thursday night. Draymond Green had 11 points and a season-high 15 assists as a makeshift centre, helping Golden State get by without using any player taller than 6-foot-7 forward Andrew Wiggins due to injuries. The Warriors outscored Dallas 54-36 in the paint and outrebounded the Mavs 45-42. Golden State took control late in the third quarter after a floater by Tim Hardaway Jr. pulled the Mavericks within 93-91 with 5:52 left in the period. The Warriors went on a 17-4 run mixing outside shooting and attacks on the rim and led 110-96 after three. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 27 points. Kristaps Porzingis had 25, Hardaway added 19 and Jalen Brunson 18 off the bench. JAZZ 112, HAWKS 91 ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Clarkson sank five 3-pointers while scoring 23 points and Utah protected the NBA’s best record with a runaway win over Atlanta. Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and Donovan Mitchell added 18 for Utah (17-5). Atlanta point guard Trae Young was held out with a bruised right calf. Rajon Rondo made his second start of the season and did not score. Another starter, forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee), missed his third consecutive game. John Collins led Atlanta with 17 points. The Hawks suffered their third consecutive loss. TRAIL BLAZERS 121, 76ERS 105 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points and Enes Kanter had 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead undermanned Portland over Philadelphia. Carmelo Anthony had 22 points for the Trail Blazers. Joel Embiid scored 37 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris added 12 points and 11 boards. Embiid puffed-up his All-Star game credentials in a game that otherwise lacked star power. Sixers guard Ben Simmons sat out with tightness in his left calf. Portland played without Damian Lillard (abdominal strain) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain). Throw in four players already out with injuries -- including CJ McCollum (left foot) -- and the Trail Blazers were down to nine players. Without Lillard or McCollum, Trent hit two 3s and Portland outscored the 76ers 40-19 in the third. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — Antti Raanta made 39 saves, Tyler Pitlick and Nick Schmaltz scored first-period goals and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Thursday night. Arizona got its first road win of the season in four tries. St. Louis, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, beat Arizona 4-3 on Tuesday. Raanta improved to 5-2 against St. Louis. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for St. Louis and fell to 6-2-1. Mike Hoffman scored twice for the Blues. Hoffman’s first goal with 3:15 left in the game brought the Blues to within 3-1. Conor Garland had a goal in the second period and Christian Dvorak added an empty-netter in the third for the Coyotes. Arizona recorded 11 of the first 12 shots in the game. Pitlick converted off a pass from Drake Caggiula midway through the opening period for a 1-0 lead. Schmaltz pounced on a loose puck in the crease for a 2-0 lead. St. Louis was 0 for 3 on the power play after an 0-for-5 effort on Tuesday. STILL OUT St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo missed his ninth successive game with an upper-body injury from Jan. 15 against Colorado. He was able to participate in the morning skate. Phoenix D Ilya Lyubushkin made his season debut. He was sidelined with visa problems and also had to spend a week in quarantine. DIFFERENT COLOR The Blues wore reverse retro uniforms for the first time this season. The red-based jerseys with blue trim will also be used on Feb 22. “They’re pretty cool, they’re nifty,” St. Louis D Colton Parayko said. UP NEXT: Coyotes: Will play the Blues again on Saturday. Games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota were postponed due to COVID difficulties with the Wild. Blues: Will host Arizona again on Saturday and Monday. Games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday against Colorado in St. Louis have been postponed due to COVID issues with the Avalanche. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL Steve Overbey, The Associated Press
WINNIPEG — Mason Appleton score twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Winnipeg (7-3-1) earned a second straight win over Calgary (4-5-1). Appleton's second goal of the game and third of the season into the empty net at 18:38 of the third cemented the Jets' victory. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele had the other goals for Winnipeg, which outscored Calgary 3-0 in the second to anchor the win. Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots for his club-record 153rd career victory. The Jets won 3-2 on Tuesday after Calgary earned a 4-3 shootout victory Monday. Andrew Mangiapane scored Calgary, who'll face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday before hosting Winnipeg on Tuesday night. The Jets are off until visiting the Flames. Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau had his nine-game points streak snapped. Flames forward Sam Bennett was a healthy scratch. On Saturday, his agent, Darren Ferris, said Bennett wants to be traded. Bennett, who has played both centre and right-wing over his six NHL seasons, has one assist this year. Calgary selected Bennett fourth overall in the 2014 entry draft. Mangiapane had the lone goal of the first period, tipping a shot from the point for his second of the season at 19:04. It marked just the second time in eight games that Calgary, which outshot Winnipeg 11-10, registered the first goal in a contest. Appleton made it 1-1 at 3:31 of the second. Nikolaj Ehlers nearly put Winnipeg ahead at about the six-minute mark alone in front on a Calgary turnover but Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom made the brilliant stop to keep it tied. Connor put Winnipeg ahead 2-1, scoring his team-leading seventh of the season unassisted on a breakaway at 13:59. Scheifele made it 3-1 with his fifth with 51 seconds remaining in the frame. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021. The Canadian Press
PHILADELPHIA — Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points and Enes Kanter had 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead the undermanned Portland Trail Blazers to a 121-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Carmelo Anthony had 22 points for the Trail Blazers. Joel Embiid scored 37 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris added 12 points and 11 boards. Embiid puffed-up his All-Star game credentials in a game that otherwise lacked star power. Sixers guard Ben Simmons sat out with tightness in his left calf. Portland played without Damian Lillard (abdominal strain) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain). Throw in four players already out with injuries -- including CJ McCollum (left foot) -- and the Trail Blazers were down to nine players. Sixers President Daryl Morey replied, “I am not fooled” hours before the game to a tweet that noted all of Portland’s injuries. He had reason for concern. Without Lillard or McCollum, Trent hit two 3s and Portland outscored the 76ers 40-19 in the third.. Portland entered 26th in the NBA in team defence, allowing 117.1 points per game. McCollum tweeted, “We might move up to 22nd in the league in Defence after this outstanding performance !” Embiid scored 31 points in the first half (on 11-of-17 shooting; 9 of 9 from the line) and might have topped 40 had he not left the game for about four minutes when he tweaked his right knee. Embiid gave Philly a scare with an awkward landing when he tried to block a shot in the first quarter. Embiid walked straight to the locker room but returned with 90 seconds left in the quarter. The 76ers’ big man scored 25 points in the second quarter and carried the Sixers as they struggled from outside. The Sixers missed all 10 3-point attempts in the half and that led to a 57-all tie at the break. Portland opened the second half on a 12-0 run -- the 76ers missed two more 3s over that run -- and Embiid didn’t get off a shot. TIP-INS Trail Blazers: Lillard shared a pregame hug with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. Outlaw was the former police chief of Portland, Oregon. ... Coach Terry Stotts said Lillard is day-to-day. 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz started for Simmons. Coach Doc Rivers didn’t expect Simmons to miss much time. ... Embiid’s points tied Andrew Toney’s franchise record for most in a single quarter. Tony scored 25 in the fourth quarter March 21, 1982, vs. Boston. ... G Steph Curry did not play in the second half. UP NEXT Trail Blazers: Play Saturday in New York against the Knicks. 76ers: Host the Nets on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Gelston, The Associated Press
DALLAS — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 40 points, Stephen Curry had 28 and the Golden State Warriors went small in a runaway win, beating the Dallas Mavericks 147-116 on Thursday night. Draymond Green had 11 points and a season-high 15 assists as a makeshift centre, helping Golden State get by without using any player taller than 6-foot-7 forward Andrew Wiggins due to injuries. The Warriors outscored Dallas 54-36 in the paint and outrebounded the Mavs 45-42. Golden State took control late in the third quarter after a floater by Tim Hardaway Jr. pulled the Mavericks within 93-91 with 5:52 left in the period. The Warriors went on a 17-4 run mixing outside shooting and attacks on the rim and led 110-96 after three. With Curry and Green on the bench during the first half of the fourth quarter, Golden State went on a 17-7 run and eventually built a 27-point lead. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 27 points. Kristaps Porzingis had 25, Hardaway added 19 and Jalen Brunson 18 off the bench. Dallas came off a Wednesday night win at Atlanta that snapped a six-game losing streak and has lost six straight home games. The Warriors dressed nine players and played without both players who have started at centre this season — James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) and Kevon Looney (sprained left ankle) — and also without power forward Eric Paschall (woke up Thursday with a swollen knee). Golden State used power forward Green the middle and turned to Juan Toscano-Anderson to make this third start up front and ninth appearance this season. The 147 points were a season best for Golden State and the most allowed this year by Dallas. Dallas led 76-74 at halftime, falling one point short of its high scoring half of the season while the Warriors set a season best for a half. The Mavericks tied a franchise record with 15 3-pointers in the first half. TIP-INS Warriors: Oubre shot 7 for 10 behind the arc. ... Green fell one assist short of tying his career record. Mavericks: Porzingis played back-to-back games for the second time in four opportunities this season in his return from knee surgery in October. ... Dallas began a seven-game homestand, its longest of the season’s first half. UP NEXT The teams will meet again on Saturday night in Dallas. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic scored for the first time since being traded to Columbus last month, and the Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Thursday night to earn a split of the two-game series. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson also scored and Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves as the Blue Jackets stopped a two-game skid with contributions from their newest members. Laine and Roslovic, who also had an assist, came over from Winnipeg on Jan. 23 in a blockbuster trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois. Jason Dickinson, Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn scored, and Anton Khudobin had 21 saves as Dallas came away with zero points for just the second time in eight games. Outplayed in the first period, Columbus was fortunate to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Bjorkstrand got his fourth goal of the season 2:23 into the game when his shot from a sharp angle got between Khudobin and the near post. Roslovic scored with a hard shot over the goalie's glove later in the period. Hintz tipped in Denis Gurianov's shot from the right circle for a Stars' power-play goal early in the second. Laine showed why the Blue Jackets were so hot on him when found the back of the net with a slick backhand shot. But a turnover by Laine led to a Stars rush and a goal that went in off Dickinson's skate before the second intermission. Atkinson tipped in a feed from Bjorkstrand for his 200th career goal at 3:42 of the third period to make it 4-2. Benn poked a shot past Korpisalo at 11:01, but the Stars couldn't get another one, coming up empty on a late power play. AILING ELVIS The Blue Jackets put goalie Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve Thursday, a day after he suffered an unspecified upper-body injury during practice. Merzlikins, who is day to day, had been rotating starts with Korpisalo and had come on in relief in Tuesday night's loss to the Stars. Matiss Kivlenieks was moved from the taxi squad to the roster as the backup. UP NEXT: Stars return home for eight games, starting with a pair against Chicago on Sunday and Tuesday. Blue Jackets open a back-to-back series with Carolina on Sunday afternoon. ___ Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press
MONTREAL — The Ottawa Senators snapped a nine-game losing skid Thursday, upsetting the Montreal Canadiens 3-2. Rookie Tim Stutzle put up a goal and two assists for the Senators (2-8-1), who had not won since their season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 13. Ottawa’s Thomas Chabot also scored and registered a helper, and Connor Brown had a goal. Montreal (7-2-2) bookended the game with goals from Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson. It was a tough night in net for Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who stopped 19-of-22 shots. At the other end of the ice, Matt Murray had 36 saves for the Sens. Despite the result, Ottawa lingers at the bottom of the NHL standings, one point behind the 30th-place Detroit Red Wings. Anderson clawed back a short-handed goal with 1:29 left on the clock after Ben Chiarot was handed a double-minor for drawing blood when he caught Brady Tkachuk with a high stick. It was the Canadiens' seventh short-handed goal of the season. Montreal opened the score 10:31 into the first after Tomas Tatar put a long shot on net. Gallagher, posted up at the top the crease, popped in the rebound. Ottawa responded with a big minute at the end. Chabot knotted the score at 1-1, clanking a shot off the post and in with 39 seconds left on the clock. Stutzle registered an assist on the play, his first in the NHL. Moments later, Brown drew a holding call on Jeff Petry to give the Sens their first power play of the night. Ottawa was quick to capitalize on the man advantage. Chabot sliced a pass to Stutzle and he unleashed a lethal wrister from the face-off circle, beating Price cleanly to give the Sens a 2-1 lead heading into the intermission. It was the 19-year-old's fourth NHL goal, and extended his goal streak to three games. The Canadiens came into the second with renewed gusto. Phillip Danault peppered the Sens net with shots in the first minute, with Murray stopping one and another clanking off the post. Ottawa weathered the storm and padded its lead 8:12 into the period. Erik Brannstrom wired a wrist shot from the blue line and Brown tipped it in past price for his first goal of the season. The Habs refused to go quietly, pushing hard and outshooting the Sens 18-5 in the final frame. Just over seven minutes into the period, Corey Perry looked to spark his team, dropping the gloves with Ottawa defenceman Erik Gudbranson following some pushing and shoving in front of the Sens net. Both were sent off for fighting. Montreal had chances to crawl out of the hole with back-to-back power plays midway through the frame. Murray stood tall in the Ottawa net, turning away shots from sharp shooters Tyler Toffoli and Nick Suzuki, and getting some help from his posts as Petry rang a shot off the iron. The Canadiens were 0-for-5 with the man advantage. The Senators were 1-for-4 on the power play. A rematch between the two sides will take place in Ottawa on Saturday. NOTES: Danault skated in his 350th NHL game. ... The Canadiens recognized Shea Webber's 1,000th game before puck drop, playing a video with congratulatory messages from around the league. The Montreal captain was then joined on the ice by his wife and three kids and presented with a painting and a commemorative silver stick. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021. The Canadian Press