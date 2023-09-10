CJ Abrams triples and scores
CJ Abrams rips a leadoff triple to right field, then scores on a sacrifice fly by Lane Thomas in the top of the 1st inning
CJ Abrams rips a leadoff triple to right field, then scores on a sacrifice fly by Lane Thomas in the top of the 1st inning
Is your homemade mayonnaise a little too runny? Here are a few things you can do to thicken it up before you use it for your next recipe or meal.
TORONTO — The stakes are higher in September, but George Springer loves rising to the occasion. Springer drove in four runs on three hits, including two home runs, to power the Toronto Blue Jays past the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday. It was a key win for Toronto as it tries to hold on to a wild-card berth. "What's there not to like? I mean, this is what you play for," said Springer. "This is just a fun time to play. I know that sounds cliché, but this is why you play the game, for moments
Here’s what went wrong for the Royals in a loss to the Blue Jays, plus an injury update on Austin Cox.
TORONTO — In a change from last year, the Toronto Blue Jays' radio rights-holder will not resume in-person broadcasts of road games as the team enters the playoff stretch drive. The decision was confirmed by a Sportsnet spokesperson via email. The network used remote coverage in 2022 before shifting back to traditional in-person road broadcasts for most of the second half of last season. In 2023, radio broadcasters went back to a pandemic-style setup of calling road games while watching the acti
BERLIN (AP) — Germany pulled off the biggest upset of its basketball existence, and hardly anyone back home seemed to notice. The Germans held on to beat the United States 113-111 in the Basketball World Cup semifinals on Friday in Manila and reach the final for the first time, setting up a game against Serbia on Sunday for the title. But unlike the horn-honking and beer-drinking celebrations that normally accompany German wins in World Cup soccer, the streets of Berlin remained free of fanfare
Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon be heading for the Rugby World Cup, but first they made a surprise appearance with Mike Tindall and Princess Anne where they shared plenty of juicy stories
The Senators forward didn't hold back on his latest interview with 32 Thoughts the Podcast regarding his teammate's controversial departure.
TORONTO — Bo Bichette is back in the Toronto Blue Jays lineup, but they'll be without catcher Danny Jansen for the rest of the regular season. Bichette was reinstated from the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list and slotted back in at shortstop for tonight's game against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The all-star has been out since Aug. 27 with a strained right quadriceps. Jansen had surgery on his fractured right middle finger on Thursday and Toronto manager John Schneider says he'll be out until
The Prince of Wales reflected on the time cousin Zara Tindall made him cry, during a recent appearance on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.
McIlroy will head into the final round two shots off the lead.
The next world number one denied home fans an all-American final with comeback to beat Madison Keys.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — No Nikola Jokic, no problem. Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday. Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov each scored 16 for Serbia, the best-shooting team so far in the tournament — making 55% of its shots coming into the day, then connecting on 62% to end Canada’s hopes of gold. Serbia (6-1)
The Blue Jays face difficult decisions in the weeks to come as managing workloads will be weighed against competitive optimization.
Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko apologises for blaming Sergio Perez's inconsistent form this season on his ethnicity.
The Blue Jays are getting their All-Star shortstop back for this weekend's series against the Royals.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
Deion Sanders' second impressive win in a row had plenty of spectacle as Colorado blows out Nebraska
When U.S. captain Zach Johnson got his Ryder Cup team together for the first time for a training camp at the Marco Simone course outside Rome on Friday, there was no need for a pep talk about team unity with Brooks Koepka coming in from the renegade LIV Golf tour. “The only thing that was said about Brooks with the guys — specifically the top six that made the team on their own merit — was, ’We want Brooks Koepka to play for Team USA,” Johnson said. Nine of the 12-man American team played Marco Simone for the first time.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers Kyle Busch and William Byron both found trouble in Saturday’s practice session at Kansas Speedway. Busch will start at the rear of the field for Sunday’s race after an incident forced him to miss qualifying. Byron won’t fall to the rear, keeping his ninth-place starting spot after NASCAR officials found […]
In a video shared by the US Open, Brady could be seen telling Djokovic to “keep kicking a-- like always,” to which the tennis star replied, “Trying”