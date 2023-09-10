CJ Abrams triples and scores

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The stakes are higher in September, but George Springer loves rising to the occasion. Springer drove in four runs on three hits, including two home runs, to power the Toronto Blue Jays past the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday. It was a key win for Toronto as it tries to hold on to a wild-card berth. "What's there not to like? I mean, this is what you play for," said Springer. "This is just a fun time to play. I know that sounds cliché, but this is why you play the game, for moments