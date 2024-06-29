CJ Abrams' solo homer (13)

- Advertisement
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
Italy, who won the tournament in 2021, is sent home after two stellar goals from the Swiss midfield.
The 2017 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was removed as a volunteer assistant last fall.
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Simone Biles is once again dominating the field.
Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 11th goal of the season.
Celebrini was the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's player.
Cooper Flagg, an incoming freshman at Duke University, will join the USA Basketball men’s select team that will practice alongside the squad headed to Paris this summer for the Olympics.
The Buffs are ranked ahead of teams like Missouri and Tennessee and is just one spot behind Ole Miss.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
In today's edition: The nepo-ballers phenomenon, MLB All-Star voting, USMNT falls to Panama, and more.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
"Today, I let my team and my country down."
Jackie Taylor was 18 months old when her father was killed.
Force has been in a trauma ICU since his crash on Sunday.
It was a long shot for Mercedes to get Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.