CJ Abrams hits a solo home run (1)
CJ Abrams rips a solo home run to right field to open the scoring for the Nationals against the Reds in the top of the 3rd inning
Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning of the game Saturday between the Blue Jays and Rays when Toronto pitcher Génesis Cabrera exchanged words with José Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop. Tempers flared after Caballero, who layed down a bunt single to drive in a run, continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner's throwing error. Right fielder George Springer ran down the throw past first base and threw to shortstop Bo Bichette, who tagged Caballero out at third base for the final out of the inning.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets were suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball on Sunday for their actions in separate games. And Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was suspended for one game as a result of Ramírez’s actions, Major League Baseball senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill said. Cabrera was penalized for on-field actions that caused a benches-clearing incident during the bottom of the
The NHL playoff picture is becoming clearer. Here's an early look at who has a shot at winning the Stanley Cup.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is on the verge of reaching the milestone of 1,000 NHL games, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton is part of the celebration. Carlton remixed her hit song “A Thousand Miles” with Carlson-themed lyrics as part of a collaboration between the team and the production company Fresh Tape Media. On Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, Carlson is set to become the 128th defenseman in league history to skate in 1,000 regular-season games. The
It sounds like Bears GM Ryan Poles had "at least one better offer" on the table for Justin Fields than what he got from the Steelers.
'Blue Bloods' has been on hiatus, thanks to the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Here's what we know about the return of season 14.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have officially secured a spot in the NHL playoffs, thanks to some help from their Western Conference opponents. The Canucks (45-20-8) were off Saturday, but clinched their berth after the Vegas Golden Knights edged the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime and the slumping San Jose Sharks posted an improbable 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues. Vancouver has not played a post-season game since the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season when they made it through qualification in
One final chance for someone to punch their Masters ticket.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue earned two wins Saturday on the opening day of round-robin play at the world men's curling championship. He defeated Czechia's Lukas Klima 9-8 in an extra end and then posted an 8-5 win over Germany's Marc Muskatewitz at the IWC Arena. "The first day is a little unnerving because you’re not sure what you’re going to get when you put the broom down,” Gushue said. “Today was a good learning opportunity and hopefully the ice stays similar to what it
Brandon Lowe and the Rays take on George Springer and the Blue Jays on March 29, 2024
Gase told his competitor 'take this bumper and Cram it'.
After a brutal first start in Korea, Yoshinobu Yamamoto dazzles over 5 scoreless innings, calming any premature fears of him being a free-agent bust.
Teoscar Hernández, trying to jump start his career after a disappointing 2023 in Seattle, hits two home runs in the Dodgers' 6-3 win over the Cardinals.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Ty Mueller on a three-year, entry-level contract. Mueller, a 21-year-old native of Cochrane, Alta., had 11 goals and 15 assists over 40 games in his junior season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks. "Ty has continued to develop and take important steps forward since we drafted him," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Saturday in a release. "He is a smart two-way hockey player who we look forward to working w
The last two tickets to the NCAA men's tournament Final Four will be punched Sunday. A breakdown of the two massive clashes in the Elite Eight.
Jade Cargill has been added to WrestleMania XL card after making her official WWE SmackDown debut.
Tiger Woods was at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, according to reports. Will he tee it up for the Masters?
Chan Kim will never forget Friday's round.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's lineup has looked formidable through the first two games of this season — and never more than in the sixth inning Saturday. The Orioles made an entire trip through the batting order without an out starting the bottom of the sixth, with all nine hitters coming in to score. That turned a 3-1 lead into a 12-1 advantage against the Los Angeles Angles. Ryan Mountcastle led off with a walk, and Ryan O'Hearn's single chased Los Angeles starter Griffin Canning. Then Austin H
The LSU Lady Tigers head coach was the subject of a lengthy feature from the Washington Post. Here's what to know about the story.