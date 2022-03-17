Civilian Infrastructure in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Heavily Damaged by Russian Strikes
Civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine was heavily damaged by Russian strikes, satellite imagery published on March 16 showed.
Images by Maxar Technologies show recent damage to residential areas, a church, and sports grounds in and around Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv.
Additionally, the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on Russian-controlled Kherson airport can be seen in the images. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful