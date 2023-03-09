Civil Attorney weighs in on American Car Center closure, confusion

Questions, concerns and uncertainty. That’s what American Car Center customers continue to tell ABC Action News they are faced with after the car dealership closed its locations nationwide, including those in Tampa, Seminole and Lakeland. American Car Center abruptly closed for good Friday, Feb. 24. ABC Action News has spent weeks working to get answers from the now closed company and West Lake Financial, which has taken over collecting payments on car leases for former American Car Center customers.

