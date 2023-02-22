City of Winston-Salem housing and community development survey

Associated Press

Russia called a Security Council meeting Tuesday on last September's explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Western Europe after circulating a resolution calling for a U.N. investigation of the sabotage. Ahead of the meeting, the ambassadors of Denmark, Sweden and Germany sent a letter to council members saying their investigations have established the pipelines were extensively damaged "by powerful explosions due to sabotage.” The letter, circulated Tuesday morning, said further investigations are being conducted in all three countries and that it's unclear when they'll finish.