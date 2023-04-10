City of Truth Church celebrates Easter Sunday outside after Gem Theater closed for maintenance
City of Truth Church celebrates Easter Sunday outside after Gem Theater closed for maintenance
City of Truth Church celebrates Easter Sunday outside after Gem Theater closed for maintenance
A jury on Friday convicted Sgt. Daniel Perry for the shooting death of Garrett Foster, 28, at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas
The boy, believed to be 14, was rescued by coastguards and emergency services after being buried up to his neck in sand on Anderby Beach in Lincolnshire.
“A famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason at all. If you haven’t put it together, folks, I’m comparing myself to Jesus again,” offered Trump
DeSantis has battled with the entertainment giant since it opposed his administration's "Don't Say Gay" bill last year.
Vehicle spotted being driven erratically in Woodland, California
The moment police entered The White Hart Inn pub and seized dolls after a hate crime complaint.Source: SWNS
Several police vehicles remain at a rural acreage outside of Chestermere, Alta. as officers from the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP secure the home (property) and collect evidence. The large police presence in the town located about 16 kilometers east of Calgary is part criminal investigation that's been going on for a number of days. Police said it's the culmination of a months-long investigation. "With assistance from the RCMP, the Calgary Police Service is currently executing a search wa
The lead detective, the sheriff, the DA and the prosecutor share their inside thoughts on the investigation and prosecution.
Idaho seeing an influx of Californians moving in.
The woman - a human trafficking victim - was found locked in a hut with a chain around her neck.
TORONTO — An 18-year-old Toronto woman is facing a murder charge related to an alleged homicide that took place in the city late last year. Toronto police began investigating the case on Dec. 16 after receiving reports of a shooting at an east-end apartment building. They say they found 20-year-old Jai Parker-Ford inside the building with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment, but died three days later. Police say they arrested the teen suspect Saturday and charged her with one
Camden County officials decried "any and all federal firearms laws, so-called laws" as unconstitutional when refusing to cooperate with the ATF.
When Ali Nizami moved from India to Canada 26 years ago, he struggled to find his belonging in a new country as an Indian Muslim. "Even though there are so many Indians in the city and in Canada, Indian Muslims share a slightly different culture. Those subtle differences make a huge impact on people when they're trying to connect with somebody," said Nizami. With a lack of organizations in Calgary for that specific community, he also felt alone. He's trying to change that for others — whether th
Geovanna Tonato has been looking for work in New York City for more than a month, but with her asylum claim in its infancy, a five-year-old son to look after and tens of thousands of people in the same position, it's been more challenging than she anticipated since she left her home in Quito, Ecuador, last September. "My mother is sick, my father, too. So I told myself, 'It'll be better if I leave, go find work and I'll help you.' But I'm worse off than before," she said recently through tears a
The Vancouver Police Department announced that it has officially updated its handcuffing policy, requiring officers to take into account a person's age, ethnicity, and the seriousness of an alleged incident prior to applying handcuffs. The announcement follows interim changes to the policy after a May 2021 incident that saw officers detain and handcuff B.C.'s first Black Supreme Court judge, Selwyn Romilly, while looking for another Black man half his age. The policy change was implemented in Oc
Luigi Finizio was at the petrol station close to his home in the rough Rome suburb of Torpignattara late one night last month.
The man, identified as "Gu," used a flashlight to panic the chickens, which caused them to die in a crush, Chinese state media reported.
A vehicle fell on the 32-year-old woman sitting on rocks below the highway.
Nicola Sturgeon said she would “get on with life and my job” after her husband was arrested before being released without charge in connection with an investigation into the SNP’s finances.
Police have said Ms Kingbury’s disappearance appears to be ‘involuntary’ and ‘suspicious’