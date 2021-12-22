City of Tonawanda mourns loss of city councilmember
Tom Newman died from complications of COVID-19.
Tom Newman died from complications of COVID-19.
Alberta is expanding vaccine eligibility, buying more COVID-19 rapid tests and imposing new capacity limits and rules in a battle against the wildfire-fast Omicron variant.
With a recent league-wide COVID-19 surge wreaking havoc on the schedule, forcing game postponements and the withdrawal of NHLers from the Beijing Olympics, the Zone Time crew breaks down which players will be most hurt by the decision.
Hurts showed no signs of rust in his return from injury as Philadelphia picked up a critical win in the NFC playoff race.
The NHL and NHLPA are reportedly finalizing the decision with the International Olympic Committee.
Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford, and the Rams held off the Seahawks 20-10 in a rescheduled game between two COVID-19-depleted teams.
Cole Beasley was outspoken about his displeasure with the NFL's vaccination policy.
Collins made one of the plays of the year against the Eagles on Tuesday.
Jets star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck described the NHL's recent handling of its league-wide COVID surge with one word: Overkill.
COVID-19 has been spreading across the NBA, but commissioner Adam Silver said that the league will continue going forward with games.
The Zone Time crew wraps up the year by recapping the most joyous moments of 2021 in the NHL, from Auston Matthews's Rocket Richard win to Nikita Kucherov's shirtless press conference after winning the Stanley Cup.
Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa were added to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols by the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, hours after teammates Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn were sidelined.
Bartee spent 12 years with the Pirates in both minor and major league coaching roles.
A pair of four-time champions and the guy who ejected Tim Duncan for laughing on the bench are now eligible for the Hall of Fame.
An umpire in Mexico apparently dove into a few pre-game wobbly pops and had to be removed by his own crew because he was visibly hammered. Classic.
Desperate times call for desperate measures and this week every manager will be crawling to the waiver wire to get their hands on, well, basically anybody.
Does a 3-pointer count if the shooter was trying to pass?
Johnson threw for 333 yards in SDSU's 38-24 win. SDSU hadn't thrown for more than 333 yards as a team since the second week of the 2014 season.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 28 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his 27 in the second half and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-97 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Josh Hart scored 20 points and Willy Hernangomez added 13 for the Pelicans, who shot 52.5% while winning for the eighth time in 13 games following a 3-16 start — all while awaiting the return of 2021 All-Star forward Zion Williamsons from an off
Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, helping the Philadelphia Eagles come back from an early deficit to beat virus-ravaged Washington 27-17 Tuesday night in a critical showdown with NFC playoff implications. In his first game back from an ankle injury, Hurts scored on a pair of 1-yard QB sneaks to set the single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 10 and connected with Greg Ward on a 19-yard TD pass. He was 20 of 26 for 296 yards passing with
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro had 26 points in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised thigh, Duncan Robinson also scored 26 to match a season high and the Miami Heat rolled past the Indiana Pacers 125-96 on Tuesday night. Miami tied a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers, the fourth time the Heat have hit that many. Max Strus scored 18 points, and Kyle Lowry finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami. Omer Yurtseven added 13 rebounds for the Heat. Chris Duarte a