City of San Diego releasing plan to tackle climate change
The Climate Resilient SD plan has a list of four key hazards along with suggestions on how to tackle them.
The Climate Resilient SD plan has a list of four key hazards along with suggestions on how to tackle them.
Danny Jansen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, George Springer also went deep and the Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 to maintain pressure in the AL wild-card race.
It was an emotional moment at halftime for Sue Bird, who is edging closer to retirement.
Looking for help with your DFS lineups heading into the Packers-49ers matchup? We've got you covered with a single-game breakdown.
Police say that Lowe was shot and killed at a house party.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after breaking his left leg while scoring the winning run against the Houston Astros. The A’s also placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the IL with a sprained right hand. Andrus singled leading off the bottom of the ninth against Ryan Pressly on Saturday and scored from first when Starling Marte lined a double into the gap in right-center. Andrus stumbled rounding third and barely made it t
Hamilton pitted for intermediate tires with less than four laps to go and passed Lando Norris for the win.
K'Vaughan Pope had to be escorted to the locker room by an OSU staffer after a heated moment on the sideline.
Collins was suspended for reportedly trying to bribe a drug-test collector and missing seven scheduled drug tests.
While about 90% of NBA players are vaccinated against COVID-19, it sounds like getting the rest of the way there is going to be a battle.
The United States reclaimed the Ryder Cup with authority, leaving no doubt as to the best team in the world right now.
The St. Louis Blues signed longtime president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong to a five-year contract extension Saturday.
Usyk won by scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Joshua.
The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Zach Sanford from the St. Louis Blues on Saturday in exchange for forward Logan Brown and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2022.
Lenin Castillo was stretchered out of the ring on Saturday night in London after his bout with Callum Smith.
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
Our analysts look into the future to make their bold fantasy predictions for Week 3.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 3 game, along with some DFS bargains.
Joshua’s career is not over by any means, and because he has a rematch clause, he’ll get the chance to avenge the defeat.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The concourses of the Spokane Arena were jammed. The merchandise lines snaked through the crowds, causing bottlenecks as fans filed in for their first glimpse of the Seattle Kraken. There seems to be little doubt about the popularity and reach of the NHL’s newest franchise, even when playing 300 miles away from home. Seattle made its debut on Sunday night with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the preseason opener for both teams. With Seattle’s home arena putting the
Matt Harmon reveals what we should and shouldn't care about from Week 3's Sunday action, including another fantasy explosion from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.