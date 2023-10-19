City of Orlando strikes deal to buy Pulse nightclub property
MADRID (AP) — The Women's World Cup-winning player kissed on the lips by the former president of the Spanish soccer federation was called up again by the national team on Wednesday. Jenni Hermoso was included in coach Montse Tomé's squad for this month's Nations League games against Italy and Switzerland. Hermoso was omitted from the first squad after the World Cup to protect her amid the controversy ignited by Luis Rubiales’ kiss at the awards ceremony, after Spain had lifted the trophy in Aust
England became the ninth team to book a place at next year's European Championship after beating Italy 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, two years on from losing the final to the Italians at the same venue. Denmark and Hungary also could have qualified Tuesday but both must wait until the next qualifying games in November. And tiny San Marino briefly looked on track for a historic draw in its narrow loss to the Danes. Italy took the lead with a goal for Gianluca Scamacca — his first for his cou
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina's 2-0 win at Peru in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, playing the entire match for his national team. The 36-year-old appeared fit after he was sidelined for several matches with his club Inter Miami because of muscular pain. Also Tuesday, Brazil — the archrival of the defending World Cup champion — took two serious blows at Uruguay. Brazil lost 2-0 to the hosts, its first defeat in 37 World Cup qualifying matches, and saw its st
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Two soccer officials involved in Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal for Liverpool against Tottenham last month will return to Premier League duty this weekend. Video Assistant Referee Darren England and his assistant, Dan Cook, have been recalled for the first time since their error in Tottenham's 2-1 victory. England will be the fourth official for Brentford's game against Burnley on Saturday and Cook is an assistant for Sheffield United's match against Manchester Un
TORONTO — Four years ago, with Michael Bradley's contract expiring at the end of the season, Toronto FC supporters made their feeling known by hoisting a giant banner honouring him in the south stand of BMO Field. Underneath the tifo, which showed Bradley applauding the fans, a smaller banner read "Your City. Your Legacy. Our Captain Forever." Bradley, who would sign a new deal some three months later, had kept his contract negotiations under wraps to avoid distractions. The 36-year-old midfield
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — In what has become an all-too familiar sight, Neymar left the soccer field in tears after yet another injury — this time with a torn ACL and meniscus. Quite a contrast to Lionel Messi's smiles at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo's reenergized success with Portugal. Neymar damaged his left knee in the first half of Brazil's 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss at Uruguay on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the extent of the injury was confirmed by his Saudi club Al Hilal, which said he
Roma boss Jose Mourinho is expected to leave at the end of the season, Juventus are tracking Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Manchester United want Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, plus more.
Christine Sinclair is ready to go for Canada's two friendlies against Brazil later this month. But coach Bev Priestman isn't saying anything more about the future of the world's all-time leading scorer. "It's obviously the question on everyone's mind," Priestman said Wednesday when asked about her 40-year-old captain's future. "What I can confirm and what you see is obviously Christine is available and selected for this (FIFA international) window. "We've obviously had some confidential conversa
The English league is looking to offer more games across just five packages in its next sale.
Canada will face Jamaica next month in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals, with a berth in the 2024 Copa America going to the winner of the two-legged series. Canada, Mexico, the U.S. and Costa Rica were given byes to the final eight of the competition, based on the March 2023 CONCACAF rankings. Panama, Jamaica, Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago advanced via a qualifying round in the September and October international windows. The 11th-ranked U.S. will play No. 98 Trinidad and Tobago whil
Billy Gilmour gave Steve Clarke’s team the lead.
Sean Dyche feels Merseyside derbies are a "game for the people" while former player Alex Iwobi thinks there is something "different" about them. In interviews recorded earlier this year shortly after Dyche's arrival for the Everton: Nothing Will Be The Same podcast, they reflected on the game both sides look for when the fixture list comes out. "I know about the games between Everton and Liverpool down the years, I know the history of it, the feel of it, of course it's bound to feel different for me really - it's a game for the people I've always said that about derbies," said the Toffees boss before his first one in February.
The international break perhaps came at a good time for the Blades and the supporters at Bramall Lane will throw themselves into a contest of this magnitude. Of course, the injury situation for Paul Heckingbottom is so substantial that it could derail any hope of an upset. Manchester United will need to be up for this and at times this year, they’ve been left wanting.
Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver switches her allegiance from England and is included in Scotland's squad for their Nations League games later this month.
VANCOUVER — When the Vancouver Whitecaps approached Canadian internationals Sam Adekugbe, Junior Hoillett and Richie Laryea about signing, the trio turned to a friend for advice. That friend? Former Major League Soccer player Tosaint Ricketts. Ricketts, a former Canadian international, played for Toronto FC as well as the Vancouver Whitecaps during his 13 year career in professional soccer. Ricketts now works for the Whitecaps as a liaison with the club and player engagement department. "I'm goi
After former manager Roberto Mancini walked away, BBC Sport columnist Mina Rzouki asks: will new coach Luciano Spalletti reignite Italy against England?
Centre-back Joel Matip says Liverpool's summer signings have settled in well. The Reds' four signings, all midfield players, have helped the club reach fourth place in the Premier League table after eight games, just two points off leaders Tottenham. "All of the new players have settled in well," Matip told Liverpool's website.
England have qualified for Euro 2024 after goals from Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford guided them to a 3-1 win against Italy in their Group C match at Wembley.
BBC Sport gives you the lowdown on how qualifying is shaping up and the key fixtures on the horizon.
There’s a very fine line between taking on the world, backs to the wall, saying “no one likes us, we don’t care”, and alienating your own fans.