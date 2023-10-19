City of Orlando strikes deal to buy Pulse nightclub property

BBC

Sean Dyche feels Merseyside derbies are a "game for the people" while former player Alex Iwobi thinks there is something "different" about them. In interviews recorded earlier this year shortly after Dyche's arrival for the Everton: Nothing Will Be The Same podcast, they reflected on the game both sides look for when the fixture list comes out. "I know about the games between Everton and Liverpool down the years, I know the history of it, the feel of it, of course it's bound to feel different for me really - it's a game for the people I've always said that about derbies," said the Toffees boss before his first one in February.