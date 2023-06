Bitwise Industries, a Fresno-based tech company, is known for building tech economies in underestimated cities. In California, the company has sites in Fresno, Merced, Oakland, and Bakersfield. Recently, Bitwise sent an email to all its current employees that they were being furloughed immediately and indefinitely. 23ABC's Breanna Polk learned more about how the furloughs are impacting city contracts and employees.