City officials hope to use federal funding to fund the 9th Street Divide project
City officials hope to use federal funding to fund the 9th Street Divide project
City officials hope to use federal funding to fund the 9th Street Divide project
The Utah Jazz have a clear understanding of what they want to do on both ends of the court while the Toronto Raptors are still searching for consistency as they battle injuries. How long it takes to find themselves could decide their season.
The White House called for "independent, verifiable proof" and the UN urged an investigation with "full transparency."
Bubba Wallace, Ja Morant, Robert Griffin III and Elizabeth Williams were among the first to speak out about the verdict.
The NFL is investigating after a report alleged that Antonio Brown bought and used a fake COVID-19 vaccine card before training camp earlier this fall.
Cam is back as a starter, taking over the role after his strong nine-play performance after returning to Carolina last week.
Khalil Mack last played in Week 7.
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
Dallas Stars rookie and Minnesota native Riley Tufte had the red carpet ripped from underneath him right before his team's game against the Wild.
Two weeks after his electrifying 1-on-4 goal put the New York Rangers in a coffin, Connor McDavid absolutely barbecued the poor Winnipeg Jets (RIP).
No. 1: Money.
An attorney for Ariel Young's family said that she will have "long-term financial stability" as part of the agreement. Reid has pleaded not guilty to a felony DWI charge.
Shohei Ohtani captured the attention of baseball fans all around the world during his historic 2021 season.
Berríos praised Toronto and the Blue Jays organization when he spoke to media for the first time since signing his seven-year extension.
The two hottest teams in hockey — the Maple Leafs and Ducks — push the Panthers, Capitals and Hurricanes for subjective supremacy.
Curry’s longevity feels like the most unlikely part of his story, considering his frame and early history with ankle injuries. But the league he began to dominate relative to the one he conquered compared to now feels like three different NBAs — and he’s been a constant.
SASKATOON — It was like old times for Colton Lott on Friday even if the surroundings were a tad surreal and completely unexpected. With curling broom in hand and sporting a borrowed uniform, Lott and skip Matt Dunstone hammed it up for photographers shortly after completing their pre-competition practice session Friday at the SaskTel Centre. The former junior champions have reunited at the Tim Hortons Canadian Curling Trials after a surprise team announcement a day earlier. Lott will fill in on
NEW YORK — The NHL has rescheduled one of the three Ottawa Senators games that were postponed this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The league announced Friday that Ottawa's game at New Jersey originally scheduled for Tuesday night will now take place Dec. 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark. The Senators and the NHL announced Monday that the game at New Jersey, as well as home games Thursday against Nashville and Saturday against the New York Rangers, would be postponed as the team
ATLANTA (AP) — Talk about a painful reality check. After reaching .500 eight games into the season, the Atlanta Falcons were held without a touchdown in consecutive lopsided losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. A 27-25 win at New Orleans on Nov. 7 left the Falcons at 4-4 and hoping they might contend for a playoff berth. Thursday night's 25-0 loss to the Patriots left the Falcons (4-6) painfully aware of their shortcomings. The Falcons' first shutout loss in six years was all t
KINGSTON, Ont. — Canada's Rivalry Series with the United States resumes on home ice Sunday in Kingston, Ont. The Canadian women's hockey team won the first two games of nine scheduled against the Americans this winter by scores of 3-2 in Hartford, Conn., and 3-1 in Allentown, Pa. Game 4 of the series in Tuesday in Ottawa. Sarah Fillier of Georgetown, Ont., leads Canada in scoring with three goals. The teams are using the series both as preparation for February's Winter Olympics and for evaluatio
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff missed a third straight practice with an oblique injury and is listed as doubtful to play against the Cleveland Browns. Tim Boyle is expected to make his first career start Sunday in Cleveland. “Opportunities, especially in the NFL, come very few times unfortunately, but that’s the beauty of the NFL," Boyle said Friday. “It’s so competitive. It’s been a long journey, just kind of reminiscing on my story of starting football when I was