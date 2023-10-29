City of Lewiston, Maine, reopens after being on lockdown
Marie Coffin grew up in Lewiston. She's still numb over what happened, but she's turning emotions of anger and sadness into purpose.
Marie Coffin grew up in Lewiston. She's still numb over what happened, but she's turning emotions of anger and sadness into purpose.
Eighteen people were killed and 13 were injured during Wednesday night's mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine
Zachariah Andrews was discovered by maintenance worker investigating foul smell
VANCOUVER — Sharp-eyed mariners on a Canadian vessel have rescued a U.S. man, one day after the United States Coast Guard ended its search for a commercial fishing boat from Washington state with two people aboard. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier says crew aboard the Canadian fish boat Ocean Sunset spotted a life-raft drifting in open ocean far west of Vancouver Island on Thursday. A social media post from U.S. officials shows the life-raft from the 13-metre Evening fishing vesse
VANCOUVER — A police crackdown on violent and chronic shoplifters in Vancouver has ended in 258 arrests and the recovery of almost $57,000 in stolen goods. Vancouver police say the arrests were made during a two-week operation in September, which was co-ordinated with other Lower Mainland police departments, resulting in another 82 arrests in Delta, Langley, Richmond and Burnaby. Staff Sgt. Mario Mastropieri says Vancouver isn't alone in dealing with rampant theft, and other North American citie
He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 compensation to each of his three victims and £620 prosecution costs.
Police display items seized during six searches as part of Project Bombard, which began in 2014. The RCMP says it has officially dismantled the Vikings Motorcycle Club and is likely the only province in the country without an active Hells Angels chapter. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)The RCMP says it has officially dismantled the Vikings Motorcycle Club, leaving Newfoundland and Labrador as likely the only province in the country without an active Hells Angels chapter.This comes after the latest round of Vi
As the first from his Muslim village to volunteer for the Israeli army, life was not easy for Fadel Faour, who now finds himself on the front line of the Gaza war.
Ringleader Fortune Lawson targeted men who trusted him and subjected them to horrific abuse.
TORONTO — A new poll suggests Canadians are roughly split down the middle when it comes to handing out Halloween candy this year. Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided. For those with kids in their household, the proportion of those dishing out treats jumps to 63 per cent. But an even greater proportion of families with kids plan to take advanta
WASHINGTON — A Canadian-led effort to formally condemn Hamas for the "deliberate cruelty" of its deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel went down to defeat Friday as the United Nations instead endorsed a call for a humanitarian pause in hostilities. On the second day of an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, delegates debated the language of a draft resolution calling for a "truce" to allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip and trapped civilians to escape. But the resolution, introduced by the UN's
“Palestinian and Israeli lives — and the lives of all people globally — matter equally,” the Oscar winner writes on Instagram The post Angelina Jolie Says Hamas Terrorist Attacks in Israel ‘Cannot Justify the Innocent Lives Lost’ in Gaza appeared first on TheWrap.
The dog was “so shut down” that he barely ate, officials said.
The White House on Friday blasted new Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) suggestion that the “human heart” is to blame for mass shootings after a gunman in Maine killed 18 people this week. “We absolutely reject the offensive accusation that gun crime is uniquely high in the United States because of Americans’ ‘hearts,'” deputy press secretary…
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Shocked and fearful Maine residents kept to their homes for a second night Thursday as hundreds of heavily armed police and FBI agents searched intensely for Robert Card, an Army reservist authorities say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history. Much of Thursday’s search focused on a property belonging to one of Card’s relatives in rural Bowdoin, where trucks and vans full of armed agents from the FBI and other agencie
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say an 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation. Durham Regional Police say they began investigating in September after reports of an alleged sexual assault in the mid-1980s. They say a complainant came forward and investigators have since been able to identify other alleged victims. Police say the investigation found reports of alleged sexual assaults that occurred between 1
A father convicted of killing his son in a horrific case of child abuse has been granted full parole and is set to be deported back to Jamaica on his release. Edward Dooley was convicted, along with his wife, of second-degree murder in 2002 for the death of his seven-year-old son, Randal. Dooley was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years. In a recent decision, the Parole Board of Canada said it was granting Dooley full parole. "It is the board's opinion that you will n
An eighth person has died after a slew of crashes Monday along Interstate 55 in Louisiana’s St. John the Baptist Parish that involved at least 168 vehicles, state police said in an update.
The longtime couple co-host the Halloween party in Beverly Hills every year
Two Alberta lawyers charged with attempting to obstruct justice have been banned from practising law anywhere in Canada for three years as part of a plea deal with Manitoba prosecutors that saw their charges stayed.Randal Jay Cameron and John Carpay were also charged with intimidation of a justice system participant after they hired a private investigator to follow the Manitoba judge who presided over their case challenging COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.Court of King's Bench Justice Shane Perlmu
A plan to give peace officers the power to arrest people for trespassing is being met with skepticism by some and hope by others that it will help address issues business owners have faced around panhandling and loitering on their property.On Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Kris Austin introduced a bill in the legislature he says would give police and bylaw officers "more teeth" to enforce the province's Trespass Act.Bill 7, an Act to Amend the Trespass Act, would give peace officers not just th