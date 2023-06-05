City leaders evaluating funding for violence reduction after 29 shootings in 10 days

After 29 people were shot over the span of the last 10 days in Cincinnati, city leaders shared plans to reduce gun violence, in part through funding increases from the proposed 2024-2025 budget. “Everybody’s very upset. I mean, it’s maddening," said Cincinnati Vice Mayor, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. Nine of those shootings happened over the weekend. Meanwhile, city leaders have been working to finalize the 2024-2025 biennial budget.