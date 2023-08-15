City of Lake Worth Beach seeking to improve golf course
A golf course in Lake Worth Beach may soon see some improvements, if approved by city officials next fiscal year.
A golf course in Lake Worth Beach may soon see some improvements, if approved by city officials next fiscal year.
Plus: Sweden vs. Spain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mostly from the stifling heat, maybe from the pressure, Lucas Glover needed to keep his hands from sweating and he learned a trick long ago from not wearing a glove. On the 17th tee Sunday, tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay, he dunked his hands in the ice water of a cooler for as long as he could stand it and then quickly dried them. “It literally stops them from sweating for a little while,” Glover said. And it did nothing to cool him off. Glover won the FedEx St. Jud
The Montreal-born athlete appeared on Sportsnet in a look that fans adored.
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, both aiming to get back to .500 in the CFL standings, completed a trade Sunday. The Roughriders (4-5) acquired American quarterback Antonio Pipkin from the Tiger-Cats (3-5) in exchange for Global punter Kaare Vedvik. The six-foot-three, 225-pound Pipkin signed with the Tiger-Cats in July of 2023, dressing for two games. He comes to the Green and White with five seasons of CFL experience, previously spending time with the Montreal Alo
In February 2022, the Maple Leafs revealed Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour after it was discovered while he was being treated for an unrelated injury.
Former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria addresses Jeter, player who cursed him, more
Jessica Mulroney is giving fans a glimpse into her workout routine.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country. The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player. The investigations follow reported social m
Daniel Cormier is not fond of USADA potentially bending the rules for former UFC dual champion and "Ultimate Fighter" coach Conor McGregor.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco, Tampa Bay said Sunday. Franco did not play in Sunday's 9-2 loss to Cleveland. “During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco," the Rays said in a statement. "We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.” Tampa Bay did not detail the natu
A bison herd stopped traffic at Yellowstone National Park on August 3, 2023. Video shot by Megan M. Murray, an Ohio resident who was visiting the park with her husband, shows the bison and their calves running along the park road.Murray told Storyful that she believed around two hundred bison went by their car. “My husband and I were driving down Lamar Valley around a bend in the road,” Murray said. “As we came to the bend we started seeing Bison running straight towards our car.”In the video, Murray reacts with surprise and delight to the bison and calves running along the road, saying, “Look at the tongue hanging out of this one.” Credit: Megan M. Murray via Storyful
A 14-page petition filed by the former offensive tackle says the Tuohy family tricked him into signing a document that made them his conservators.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Once again, Sweden finds itself in a very familiar spot — playing for third place at the Women's World Cup. The Swedes were the third-place finishers four years ago in France, and at the first World Cup in 1991. With a 2-1 loss to Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday in Auckland, Sweden will again play for third against the loser of Wednesday's match between England and host Australia in Sydney. The loss was disappointing for third-ranked Sweden after knocking off the
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays finally got some rest and, hopefully, did some healing on Monday. Injuries have piled up over a 17-day stretch where the Blue Jays played every day. All-star shortstop Bo Bichette is the most prominent name on Toronto's injured list, but he's far from alone with closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., Platinum Glove centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliable reliever Trevor Richards joining him. The Blue Jays had Monday off and, after hosting the Philadelphia Phil
The build-up to the US Open is well under way as Novak Djokovic plays in North America for the first time since September 2021.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Spain will play for its first Women's World Cup championship after Olga Carmona's goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal. Spain, which overcame last year's near mutiny by its players against coach Jorge Vilda, will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney. The controversy surrounding Spain dates to last September, when 15 players signed a letter complaining about
The NBA star took some time to relax, while singing along to the Jackson 5's "This Place Hotel" in a vintage Ford Bronco
While the performances provided no reason for panic, the NFL's top rookie QBs ranged from uneven to uninspiring in their exhibition debuts.
The Angels went all-in at the trade deadline in hopes of rallying for a playoff spot and keeping Shohei Ohtani happy. It has not gone well.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is scared to fly. Outfielder Seth Brown of the Oakland Athletics, too. They are hardly the only ones. Longtime manager Dusty Baker would bet that anxiety in the air has shortened more than a few careers. He recalls watching terrified teammates and coaches cling tightly to photos of their loved ones during bumpy flights. “There’s no helping them,” Baker said. “A lot of times they have a couple drinks more than they should on the plane. I