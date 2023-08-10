City initiative studies the causes and effects of gun violence in Bakersfield

KERO - Bakersfield Scripps

The City of Bakersfield has been working with the Bakersfield Police Department on a gun violence reduction strategy. The strategy was implemented last year, but gun violence continues to be a concern in the community, impacting not just the victims, but their families and loved ones as well. 23ABC's Breanna Polk has the story.