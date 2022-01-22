City Hall Flags Flown at Half-Staff Following Fatal Shooting of Rookie NYPD Officer

Flags were lowered to half-staff at City Hall in Manhattan on Saturday, January 22, honoring rookie NYPD officer Jason Rivera, who was slain the night before after being shot by a suspect in Harlem while responding to a domestic violence call.

Rivera, aged 22, joined the city’s police department in 2020, the NYPD said.

A second officer, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora, remained in critical condition after being shot by the suspect, identified as Lashawn McNeil, police said. Another officer responding to the domestic violence call on Friday night shot and wounded McNeil.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across the city following the incident. This footage, recorded by Ben Von Klemperer, shows flags outside City Hall after they were lowered on Saturday. Credit: Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful