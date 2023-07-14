City council hears police and MONSE on Brooklyn shooting

A communications and intelligence breakdown contributed to the Baltimore Police Department's response to the July 2 mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes, Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Rich Worley told a City Council committee. The Baltimore City Council Public Safety and Government Relations Committee convened a hearing at 5 p.m. Thursday to get answers as to who knew what and when. Committee Chairman Mark Conway, D-District 4, called it a "tragic, horrendous event that shook the city to the core." The hearing lasted more than four hours, yet some councilmembers said they still have questions.