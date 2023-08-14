City of Clearwater discusses recycling program, refunds to customers
On Monday, Clearwater city leaders discussed their recent recycling issues and credits or refunds to customers. Back in January, ABC Action News reported how the city learned they had not been properly processing recyclables. On Monday, Clearwater Solid Waste staff shared a potential long-term recycling contract option with City Council. The city said they’ve been negotiating a contract with Waste Connections of St. Pete, and if approved, the city would pay $120 per ton of recycling and get some revenue sharing for their recyclables.