Three more Canadian government ministers said on Tuesday they would step down at the next election, freeing up room inside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet for a reshuffle that he will unveil this week. Trudeau, who last carried out a major shake-up in October 2021, is looking to refresh his left-leaning Liberal Party team ahead of an election that must be called by October 2025 and could happen earlier. Senior figures like Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne look set to keep their jobs.