City of Cincinnati installing new centerlines to improve pedestrian safety

The Daily Beast

REUTERS/Caitlin OchsRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Kate Middleton has “built up resentment” against Meghan Markle after Kate was reportedly asked not to go to the queen’s deathbed to make it “fairer” for Meghan also not to go.Royal biographer Robert Jobson writes in his new book, Our King, that there were fears Harry would “insist” on bringing Meghan if Kate was there.The Daily Mail reports that