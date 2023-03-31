City of Buffalo files lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai

WKBW - Buffalo Scripps

According to the city, it intends to join other cities in multidistrict litigation that "seeks to hold Kia and Hyundai accountable for placing profits over safety and manufacturing, distributing, and marketing cars that are dangerously easy to steal."

