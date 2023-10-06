City of Boynton Beach celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CBC

When Iftekhar Ahmed's child came out as transgender four years ago, the situation was difficult for him to comprehend. Raised in Pakistan in a Muslim household, Ahmed had little experience with the concept.But after about a year of conversations with his son, Mani, and of lot of learning about his identity, Ahmed was able to understand."He's my child," said Ahmed, who lives in Montreal. "How you express yourself, how you dress, how you look, those are important. But it's not everything."So when