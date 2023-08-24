Citizens at Tampa budget meeting say they're okay with tax hike if they see results
On a rainy Wednesday evening, it would have been easier to stay home. Dozens of Tampa citizens, however, showed up at the Police Athletic League gym off Rome Avenue because they care about the future of their city. “I’m a citizen that’s concerned and putting my voice here and my time,” said Brenda Clark, one of the people who showed up. They were there to learn more about Mayor Jane Castor’s budget request for the next fiscal year. People like Clark and her friend, Regina Polite-Warren, also showed up to ensure the next budget will fix some of Tampa’s most pressing issues.