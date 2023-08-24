Citizens at Tampa budget meeting say they're okay with tax hike if they see results

Reuters

The head of an influential European business lobby in China said Beijing needs to send a clear message on how it plans to revive its economy and provide clarity on a national security crackdown that is unnerving the foreign business community. "There is this doubt about where China is going, so I think it is a matter of urgency to go out and address these uncertainties," Jens Eskelund, President of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, told Reuters in reference to a policy response he said was sending "mixed messages". "The next few months, we believe, would be actually quite important in terms of rebuilding confidence in the future trajectory of China," he added during an interview at the group's Beijing headquarters on Monday.