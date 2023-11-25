Citizen oversight board calls for accountability in Denver police lawsuit settlements

Reuters Videos

STORY: This McDonald's in Giza, Egypt, has seen few customers in recent weeks.When Reuters visited in early November, the inside appeared empty.That's because the fast-food restaurant has been hit by a boycott over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.The campaign has targeted Western brands in Arab countries over perceptions about pro-Israeli stances and financial ties.A sign in the window saying the franchise operator and its staff support Palestinians has done little to change those perceptions.Here's Ahmed Ezzat who lives in Cairo:"It is fundamental for us as people supporting our Palestinian brothers to at the very least stop buying the products that help the Zionist entity kill our Palestinian brothers in Gaza."McDonald’s has said it’s “dismayed” by disinformation about its position on the conflict. Its Egyptian franchise has pledged $650,000 in aid to Gaza.An employee at the corporate offices of McDonald's in Egypt said sales at this franchise fell by at least 70% in October and November, compared to the same months last year.Starbucks has also been targeted in the boycott campaign, despite the coffee giant saying it’s a non-political organization.An Egyptian supplier to Starbucks and McDonald’s says he’s noticed client demand has slowed down by about 50%.Even smaller businesses are feeling the pinch, too.Kiosk owner Issam Abu Shalaby says customers are demanding Egyptian soft drinks instead of products from Israel or the U.S.“I see it as very wrong,” he says. “What does it mean to drink something or not drink it?”Shalaby says if people really want to support Palestinians, they should fight alongside them.But Hassam Mahmoud - with Egypt’s Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement - says the campaign lets people feel like they’re making an impact and hitting companies where it hurts.This Cairo supermarket says it’s had an uptick in sales because it replaced boycotted products with local ones.In Jordan - this grocery store has signs warning customers if a product is being boycotted.This customer says that if a boycotted item is picked up by mistake, she would return it immediately.Still, some remain skeptical about the effectiveness of boycotts.Take-up has also been uneven, with no major impact seen in some countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia.