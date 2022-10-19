Citing 'terrorism,' Putin declares martial law in annexed parts of Ukraine

STORY: Putin justified the order based on what he described as "blatantly terrorist methods," used by Ukrainian fighters against civilians, Russian forces, and Russian-backed militias in the annexed regions.

Putin also said that the areas had a state of martial law before they were incorporated into the Russian Federation.

The move comes nearly eight months into the war, and marked the latest escalation by Putin to counter a series of major defeats at the hands of Ukrainian forces since the start of September.

It came on the same day that Russian-installed officials in Kherson, one of the four occupied regions, told civilians to leave some areas as soon as possible in anticipation of an imminent Ukrainian attack.

Putin said the measures he was ordering would increase the stability of the economy, industry and production in support of what Russia calls its special military operation.