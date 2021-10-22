Cinematographer's selfie days before being fatally shot

Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins, the photography director of "Rust", and Joel Souza, the film's director, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department.

"One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off," Hutchins said in a caption on the video she posted.

After Thurday's incident, Hutchins was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's office said that no charges have been filed and they are investigating the shooting and interviewing witnesses.