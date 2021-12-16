Cincinnati woman finds western Kentucky family's photo
Chelsea Ehemann found the St. Clair family's photo in her front yard in Cincinnati after a deadly storm devastated western Kentucky.
The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach.
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has exceeded expectations and has turned deficiencies into strengths in a matter of weeks. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl predict what the 20-year-old will add to his game by the end of his rookie campaign.
This may be the craziest ending in NBA history.
This means daily testing for all players, as well as masking and physical distancing inside facilities and restricted activity on the road.
The Ontario government is reducing the capacity limits of large sports and entertainment venues to 50 percent.
If the NHL never expanded beyond the Original 6, which current players would still be in the league today?
The NFL is looking to make changes to its COVID-19 policy with cases rises around the league.
Vancouver is only four points out of a postseason spot after five straight wins. This may be more than a dead-cat bounce.
"Urban Meyer comes up to me and says, ‘Hey dips***, make your f***ing kicks.’ And kicks me in the leg."
The NBA and NBPA are exploring multiple options, and restricting outside access for teams in visiting markets isn’t out of the question, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Quarterback Zach Collaros of the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers headlined Wednesday's list of Canadian Football League all-stars for the 2021 season.
As NHL COVID cases pile up, and games are postponed across the league, what does this mean for Olympic participation and can the full regular season be completed as planned? On this week's Zone Time, Julian, Justin, Omar and Avry also discuss reports that the Montreal Canadiens have least three women on their list of candidates to replace Marc Bergevin as General Manager, and rank Zegras-Milano goal amongst the greatest plays of the century. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Get ready to jump off the Senators' goaltender's hot streak the moment it runs out.
The Chargers got one win over the Chiefs already, and need another to have any division title hopes.
Need a shot in the dark in Week 15, the first round of the fantasy playoffs? Jennifer Eakins has you covered with her top boom-or-bust options.
In a refreshing development, reports suggest the Montreal Canadiens have least three women on their list of candidates to replace Marc Bergevin as General Manager. The Zone Time crew discuss what a progressive appointment would mean for the NHL. They also wonder what the league's backup plan might be as COVID cases pile up; and rank Zegras-Milano goal amongst the greatest plays of the century. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
It hasn't been a great rookie year for Lawrence.
Soccer legend Alex Morgan is on The Rush revealing why she left the Orlando Pride for NWSL expansion team San Diego Wave FC, the popular San Diego activity she struggles with most and predictions for how she’d finish if given the shot to snowboard the halfpipe at the Winter Olympics. Plus, with new accusations that Urban Meyer allegedly kicked a Jaguars player, Alex tackles the topic of abusive coaching in sports and what protocols she thinks could help rid sports of such abuses.
DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Austin Reaves swished a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in overtime to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 107-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Reaves’ basket, his fifth from behind the arc, was the only Lakers basket in overtime scored by someone other than the team’s Big Three. LeBron James scored 24 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 and Anthony Davis had his sixth double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds after missing two games with a
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap an all-time classic national signing day. We had a flip of all flips as the Rivals #1 player in the country, Travis Hunter, spurned FSU for Jackson State and Deion Sanders. Welcome to the NIL era. How big of a commitment was Hunter’s for HBCUs in general? The guys go through the top-25 and break down who impressed them. We also address the massive amount of pearl-clutching from coaches around the country on the NIL age we live in. What will the NCAA do as far as enforcement?