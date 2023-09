The Canadian Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram Stories Thursday night that he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. The post includes a picture of a smiling Rodgers in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised. Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career.