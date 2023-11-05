Cincinnati Reds part ways with longtime first baseman Joey Votto
After 17 seasons, Joey Votto is no longer a Cincinnati Red. The Reds have decided not to extend Votto's contract for another season.
Joey Votto's 22-year relationship with the Reds came to an inglorious end Saturday with the announcement the Reds declined his 2024 option.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager took the stage to thunderous chants of “M-V-P!, M-V-P!” as the Texas Rangers celebrated the franchise’s first World Series championship Friday. “Really this was truly special, we appreciate all of your support,” Seager, the second-time World Series MVP, said during the ceremony following a two-hour parade along a 2-mile route near the team's ballpark. The team said an estimated 500,000 to 700,000 fans attended the parade, the same estimate given to local medi
Eduardo Rodriguez opted out of the last three seasons and $49 million of his contract with the Detroit Tigers to become a free agent. Rodriguez’s agent, Gene Mato, confirmed his client's decision Saturday. The right-hander was 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA last season. The 30-year-old Venezuelan is 82-53 with a 4.03 ERA over his career, which includes six years with the Boston Red Sox and two in Detroit. Sensing Rodriguez would make this move, the Tigers tried to trade him last season. Rodriguez, though,
Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April
TORONTO (AP) — Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays both declined his $18 million mutual option for 2024, allowing the second baseman and outfielder to become a free agent. Merrifield gets a $500,000 buyout because the option was declined. The option was part of a two-year contract that paid $14.25 million and included salaries of $7 million in 2022 and $6.75 million this year, including a $4 million escalator because he was on the injured list for fewer than 109 days in 2022. Acquired from
Timothy Liljegren was placed on long-term injured reserve as a result of Brad Marchand's questionable hit.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce refused to give an answer when he was asked by a reporter about the L-word and Taylor Swift.
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.
Sometimes the right move isn't the cheap move.
Some of NASCAR's star drivers made it crystal clear that Friday night's crash-filled Truck Series finale was an embarrassment for the sport. “I was not impressed,” Martin Truex Jr. said. The race was lambasted by top Cup Series drivers on Friday night for its messy completion, which included Carson Hocevar wrecking Corey Heim, which cost Heim the championship.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen will line up alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the front row of the grid.
Sam Gagner's NHL career is proving to be completely and utterly indestructible.
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
The wind is the course's main defense. Tiger emphasized shot-making and strategic decision-making.
KELOWNA, B.C. — Defending champion Brad Gushue of Canada advanced to the men's final at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships with an 8-3 win over Andrew Stopera of the United States on Friday. Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., which also includes vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden and lead Geoff Walker, broke open a close game with three points in the ninth end and stole two more in the 10th to seal the win. Canada's opportunity came in the ninth when a stone from Stopera f
Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman opted out of the final year of contract on Saturday, giving up a $21 million salary for 2024. Stroman, who signed a $71 million, three-year contract in December 2021, is 77-76 with a 3.65 ERA over nine seasons with Toronto, the New York Mets and Cubs. Stroman went from dominating the first three months this past season and making his second All-Star team to struggling through injuries the rest of the way.
Princess Charlotte has the sweetest bond with her family members, Mia and Lena Tindall and you won't believe why. See details.
As the Calgary Flames once again struggle to keep the puck out of their net, the solution to their woes is already with the organization.
Columbus coach Pascal Vincent wasn't impressed with what Johnny Gaudreau was giving him on Saturday.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers declined their $30 million option of retiring star Miguel Cabrera on Friday and will pay a $8 million buyout that completes a $292 million, 10-year contract. Half of the buyout is deferred without interest. A 12-time All-Star and four-time batting champion, Cabrera is a two-time AL MVP. In 2012, he became the first AL Triple Crown winner since Boston's Carl Yastrzemski in 1967. The 40-year-old Cabrera finished with a .306 average, 511 homers and 1,881 RBIs in 21