Cincinnati Reds part ways with longtime first baseman Joey Votto

The Canadian Press

Eduardo Rodriguez opted out of the last three seasons and $49 million of his contract with the Detroit Tigers to become a free agent. Rodriguez’s agent, Gene Mato, confirmed his client's decision Saturday. The right-hander was 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA last season. The 30-year-old Venezuelan is 82-53 with a 4.03 ERA over his career, which includes six years with the Boston Red Sox and two in Detroit. Sensing Rodriguez would make this move, the Tigers tried to trade him last season. Rodriguez, though,