Cincinnati man wanted on murder, other charges arrested in Miami, police say
27-year-old Jvonnie Chandler of Cincinnati was arrested Thursday and taken into custody by the Miami Police Department's homicide unit.
27-year-old Jvonnie Chandler of Cincinnati was arrested Thursday and taken into custody by the Miami Police Department's homicide unit.
STORY: The head of the institution bringing together the leaders of the 27 EU member states said Xi and he agreed "that nuclear threats are not acceptable and highly dangerous and endanger the international community."Michel said the issue of the ongoing protests in China had been discussed during his meeting with Xi. "You know that for the EU the right of assembly is an important fundamental right guaranteed by international instruments - legally-binding instruments - and also by national constitutions," he said.
How far off is Mercer International Inc. ( NASDAQ:MERC ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Army awarded a $1.2 billion contract to Raytheon Technologies Co for six National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) for Ukraine on Wednesday, the Pentagon said. The United States has approved sending Ukraine a total of eight NASAMS to help fend off Russian missile and drone attacks. Ukraine received its first delivery of two NASAMS air defense systems in November.
The Bellefonte Borough council has been working on the amendment for several years.
From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Marco Polo Marine Ltd.'s ( SGX:5LY ) during the past 12 months. That...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In preparation for their upcoming series “George & Tammy,” Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain spent months learning the songs that George Jones and Tammy Wynette made famous, working with a vocal coach and making the pilgrimage to Nashville to record. “The studio we recorded at butted up against the cemetery where George and Tammy are,” Shannon said. “We would go visit them. It was like this kind of spiritual odyssey that we went on.” The two Grammy winners and Country
Thea Booysen is a Twitch streamer based in South Africa who said she is the girlfriend of Jimmy Donaldson, known on YouTube as MrBeast.
Yes, more snow is likely on the way. See what’s predicted.
New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia
STORY: "The amounts are staggering because there appears to be a targeting of Ukraine's infrastructure," he said.Malpass characterized Russia's war in Ukraine as "grinding," adding that the World Bank has disbursed $18 billion to Ukraine so far, much of it from the U.S."I don't detect donor fatigue," he said. "I do detect urgency in the world for making progress on this."
KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Weber and more: Cook up a storm with goodies the Barefoot Contessa uses herself.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details. Winnipeg police believe a man who was charged with murder last spring is also responsible for killing three other women. Jeremy Skibicki is now charged with killing Morgan Beatrice Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois — all of whom were Indigenous — and a fourth woman who has yet to be identified.
Harry Styles had the No. 1 movie (Don't Worry Darling) and the No. 1 song ("As It Was") at the same time — and sold out all 42 dates of his tour. "Doing shows is my favorite thing to do in the world," the 28-year-old said. Scene-stealing actress Jennifer Coolidge, 61, finally got the recognition she deserves, winning her first Emmy for The White Lotus, a role she almost turned down because "I didn't like the way I looked," she told Variety. Now 60, Michelle Yeoh reinvented herself again this year as an indie-movie queen in the sci-fi sensation Everything Everywhere All at Once.
It's your chance to save on the original Instant Pot, plus more Instant brand appliances.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had no one on their injury report just over a month ago when they played the New England Patriots. Times have changed — painfully. A handful of players joined quarterback Justin Fields on the sidelines with injuries in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, including a pair of team leaders in wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Mooney needs ankle surgery and will be lost for th
Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t
Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd