Cincinnati man charged, accused of attacking victim with machete

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A man is dead after an early morning shooting at a major intersection in downtown Toronto. Toronto police say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Spadina Avenue and College Street just before 5 a.m. Monday. They say a group of two or three people were having an argument when one of them pulled a firearm and shot two or three rounds. Police say a man was found injured outside a store on the west side of Spadina Avenue and was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced d