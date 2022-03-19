Cincinnati firefighters battle house fire
Cincinnati firefighters battled a house fire Saturday morning.
Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have
In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic
Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.
From Tomas Tatar watching the playoffs from the Vegas press box, Peter Forsberg's brief stop in Nashville to Tomas Plekanec looking terribly uncomfortable in a Maple Leafs sweater, these are the trade deadline deals that are remembered for the wrong reasons.
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?
Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.
This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the
Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.
Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.
The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.
If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed
Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.
"I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?